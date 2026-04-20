KingHonor Paper Products Co., Limited Liability Company

Driven by FSC-certified materials and advanced customization, Vietnam’s top manufacturers are reshaping global sustainable paper cup packaging.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As global consumer demand for sustainable packaging intensifies and stringent regulations on single-use plastics come into effect, Vietnam has emerged as a pivotal hub for high-quality, eco-friendly disposable paper products. Leveraging strategic trade agreements like the CPTPP, abundant forestry resources, and a robust manufacturing ecosystem, Vietnamese manufacturers are setting new benchmarks in the global packaging supply chain. For procurement professionals, selecting a supplier that balances cost, compliance, innovation, and scalability is paramount. This article profiles three leading Vietnamese disposable paper cup manufacturers that are defining the industry in 2026, providing a detailed guide for informed sourcing decisions.1. KingHonor Paper Products Co., Limited Liability Company（KingHonor）Company Profile: Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Ho Chi Minh City, KingHonor has rapidly ascended as a specialist in disposable paper cups, paper bowls, and food containers. The company strategically capitalizes on Vietnam's sustainable raw material base and favorable trade policies to deliver cost-effective, globally compliant packaging solutions. KingHonor's core philosophy revolves around deep customization—offering tailored solutions in size, design, printing, and material selection—coupled with an unwavering commitment to environmental stewardship through the use of recyclable and biodegradable materials.Certifications & Quality Assurance: KingHonor's operational excellence is validated by a comprehensive portfolio of international certifications, a critical differentiator for global buyers. These include:· BRCGS Global Standard Packaging Materials Certification (Issue 6): Audited by NSF, this certification underscores the highest levels of food safety and quality management in the production of coated paper cups and containers.· FSC Chain of Custody Certification (FSC-STD-40-004): Guarantees that paper raw materials are sourced from responsibly managed forests, appealing to brands with strong sustainability mandates.· amfori BSCI Social Audit Monitoring Report: Conducted by SGS, this report verifies KingHonor's adherence to stringent social compliance and ethical labor practices throughout its supply chain.· ISO 9001:2015 (Quality Management) & ISO 14001:2015 (Environmental Management): These integrated management systems ensure consistent product quality and a minimized environmental footprint.Product Portfolio & Technological Edge: KingHonor offers an extensive range of products designed for diverse applications, from hot beverages to takeaway meals. Their production lines are equipped to handle both standard and complex custom orders with precision.· Core Products: Disposable beverage paper cups (single-layer and double-layer), disposable cold drink paper cups, disposable hollow paper cups for insulation, disposable kraft paper cups, disposable paper bowls, and disposable food containers including disposable boat-shaped boxes and square kraft containers.· Customization Capability: A standout strength is their flexibility in custom disposable paper cup production. They support custom sizes, proprietary designs, and brand logo printing, making them an ideal partner for global hotel chains, airline caterers, bubble tea franchises, and fast-food brands seeking unique packaging.· Material Innovation: They utilize food-grade PE (Polyethylene) and PLA (Polylactic Acid) coatings, ensuring product safety for both hot and cold contents while enhancing cup durability and leak resistance.Industry Value & Market Position: KingHonor is recognized for its agility and customer-centric approach. By integrating vertically and maintaining strict control over production from laminating and printing to final forming, they ensure quality consistency and competitive pricing. Their location in Long An Province provides logistical advantages for exporting to key markets in Asia, Europe, and North America.Contact Information:· Website: www.kinghonorpack.com · Contact Person: Mr. Yang· Email: info@kinghonorpack.com· Tel: +86 13918832889· WhatsApp: +8618205730716· Address: BINH TIEN 2 HAMLET, DUC HOA HA COMMUNE, DUC HOA DISTRICT, LONG AN PROVINCE, VIET NAM2. Duy Tan Plastics Joint Stock Company (Packaging Division)Company Profile: A well-established industrial conglomerate in Vietnam, Duy Tan has a significant division dedicated to paper and plastic packaging. With decades of experience and substantial capital investment, they operate large-scale, automated factories. Their paper cup division benefits from the group's extensive R&D capabilities and focus on high-volume production for international brands.Comparative Advantages:· Scale & Capacity: One of the largest production capacities in Vietnam, capable of fulfilling massive, long-term contracts for global fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies.· Integrated Supply Chain: Strong control over raw material sourcing and in-house printing facilities allows for stable supply and cost management.· Focus: Excels in standardized, high-volume orders for disposable single-layer paper cups and disposable double-layer paper cups.Consideration for Buyers: While offering scale, their customization options and flexibility for smaller, bespoke orders may be less extensive compared to more specialized manufacturers like KingHonor.3. Rang Dong Plastic Joint Stock Company (Paper Packaging Unit)Company Profile: Rang Dong is another major Vietnamese player with a diversified portfolio that includes a dedicated unit for paper packaging solutions. They have invested in modern European machinery for cup forming and printing, positioning themselves as a technology-driven supplier for the mid to high-end market, particularly for branded coffee chains and retail.Comparative Advantages:· Technology & Print Quality: Advanced flexographic and offset printing capabilities for high-definition, multi-color graphics on custom disposable paper cups.· Product Range: Offers a good variety of disposable paper food containers and disposable paper bowls alongside their cup lines.· Market Presence: Strong domestic market share and growing export network within Southeast Asia.Consideration for Buyers: Their primary focus has traditionally been on the domestic and regional markets. Buyers from farther regions should verify their experience with specific export compliance protocols required in Europe or North America.Strategic Procurement InsightsChoosing the right Vietnam disposable paper cup manufacturer requires a multi-faceted evaluation. KingHonor Paper Products stands out for procurement teams prioritizing a blend of stringent international certifications (BRCGS, FSC, BSCI), high-mix customization capabilities, and a dedicated focus on sustainable practices. Their size offers agility and personalized service, which is ideal for brands looking to develop unique packaging or have fluctuating order volumes.In contrast, giants like Duy Tan offer unparalleled scale for standardized products, while Rang Dong provides strong technological prowess in printing. The optimal choice depends on the buyer's specific needs: volume, level of customization, compliance requirements, and strategic partnership goals. As the global shift away from plastic accelerates, Vietnamese manufacturers like these are not just suppliers but essential partners in building sustainable, reliable, and brand-enhancing packaging solutions for the future.

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