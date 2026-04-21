Montana West Launches Mother’s Day Celebration Featuring Seasonal Offers and Trending Wrangler Rodeo Icons Collection

Wrangler Rodeo Icons Collection Wrangler Rodeo Icons Canvas Tote Bag Wrangler Rodeo Icons Braided Handle Shoulder Bag

Montana West launches Mother’s Day promo with select savings and highlights the popular Wrangler Rodeo Icons spring collection.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Montana West has announced the launch of its Mother’s Day seasonal promotion , running from April 16 through May 10, inviting shoppers to celebrate the occasion with curated western-inspired accessories. The event features a variety of limited-time offers across the website, creating flexible gifting options ahead of the holiday.Shoppers can explore direct discounts on selected styles, along with Flash Deal items featuring limited-time price reductions. The brand is also introducing a special offer on its hat collection, where customers can enjoy 15% off the second item with the code. In addition, gift cards are available as an easy and thoughtful option for those looking to let moms choose their favorite styles.Alongside these seasonal offers, the brand is spotlighting the growing popularity of the Wrangler Rodeo Icons Collection —a newly released spring line featuring authentic Wrangler designs, officially authorized for sale through Montana West. The collection includes a versatile range of accessories—from shoulder bags and tote bags to wallets and Boston bags—designed to reflect the rugged yet refined aesthetic of classic rodeo culture. Positioned as a key highlight of the season, the series stands apart with its distinctive design direction and newly launched status.“Mother’s Day is about honoring the women who shape our lives, and we wanted this collection to reflect both strength and individuality,” said a spokesperson for Montana West. “The Wrangler Rodeo Icons line captures the spirit of the American West while offering everyday practicality, making it a meaningful gift choice for mothers who appreciate both heritage and style.”The campaign also reflects Montana West’s broader strategy of connecting seasonal storytelling with product design rooted in Western tradition. By pairing its Mother’s Day promotion with the debut momentum of the Wrangler Rodeo Icons collection, the company highlights a range of gifting options—from promotional favorites to newly introduced statement pieces—for today’s consumers.About Montana WestEstablished in 1992, with the intention to supply great design to the western customer who has an eye for trend and an appetite for fashion, Montana West has become a brand leader in the western handbag and accessory category. For more than 30 years, the company has created products built with a passion for great craftsmanship and a commitment to the highest standards of quality. Each piece represents an exceptional blend of the tradition and history of the American frontiersman, paired with a nod to contemporary style.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.