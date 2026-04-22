Roland Parker Addresses 1,200+ IT Providers on Practical AI Adoption, Automation, and AI-Driven Cyber Defense

Roland Parker Presenting to 1200 IT Professionals

Parker shares how businesses can improve efficiency and response times with AI—and why MSPs and companies must modernize defenses as attackers use AI

AI adoption is most successful when paired with defined processes and measurable outcomes” — Roland Parker

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Impress Computers, a Houston-area IT services and cybersecurity firm, today announced that its Founder, Roland Parker, recently presented to more than 1,200 IT providers from across the United States at an IT Conference in Dallas, Texas. Parker’s presentation focused on how IT companies and their clients can use AI, automation, and repeatable processes to increase operational efficiency, improve responsiveness, and strengthen cybersecurity as threat actors adopt AI to speed up attacks.“AI is not a ‘someday’ project anymore,” said Roland Parker, Founder of Impress Computers. “The organizations that win will be the ones that operationalize AI inside their own workflows, then help their clients do the same—while building the guardrails needed to protect sensitive data and reduce risk.”Key Themes from Parker’s PresentationDuring the Dallas conference session, Parker discussed practical ways IT service providers and business leaders can apply AI immediately, including:Using AI inside IT operations to improve triage, documentation, and client communication—leading to faster response and resolution timesHelping clients use AI for business efficiency, such as accelerating proposal development, analyzing spreadsheets and operational data, and supporting marketing and sales executionPreparing for AI-accelerated cyberattacks, as malicious actors use AI to increase the speed and scale of phishing, reconnaissance, and other attack methods—requiring MSPs and businesses to modernize detection and responseReal-World Business Use Cases HighlightedParker emphasized that AI adoption is most successful when paired with defined processes and measurable outcomes. Examples discussed included: Construction and engineering teams using AI-assisted workflows to speed up RFP and proposal responses by organizing requirements and producing structured first drafts from uploaded documents (with human validation)Operations and finance teams using AI to summarize trends, identify anomalies, and speed up decision-making from large spreadsheets and reportsMarketing and sales teams using AI to draft content and outreach faster, improving consistency without losing human oversightLeadership and Continuous ImprovementParker also shared leadership lessons focused on sustained performance—applying a coaching mindset to business execution through repeatable processes: build the process, coach the process, hold the standard, and improve daily.Read the Blog PostA recap of Parker’s key takeaways—tailored for Houston-area businesses across manufacturing, construction, law firms, financial advisers, and CPA firms—is available here:Businesses interested in next steps can request an Efficiency Assessment or Security Readiness Review here:About Impress ComputersImpress Computers is a Houston-area IT services provider delivering managed IT services, cybersecurity, and compliance-focused technology support for businesses across multiple industries. Impress Computers helps organizations improve performance through secure systems, proactive support, and practical modernization strategies.Media Contact:Impress Computers21733 Provincial Blvd, Ste 110, Katy, TX 77450Phone: 281-647-9977Email: info@impresscomputers.comWebsite: https://www.impresscomputers.com/

AI Isn’t Optional for Houston Businesses: How to Win with AI, Automation, and Repeatable Processes

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