CE meets Chinese Ambassador to Portugal during Lisbon visit

MACAU, April 19 - The Chief Executive, Mr Sam Hou Fai, met with the Chinese Ambassador to Portugal, Mr Yang Yirui, in Lisbon, Portugal. The two exchanged views on supporting Macao in deepening multilateral exchanges and cooperation with Portugal, and on enhancing Macao’s role as a platform between China and Portuguese-speaking countries, in order to contribute to China’s national development.

The meeting took place on Sunday (19 April) noon local time. Mr Sam had arrived in Lisbon on Saturday morning, for the first stop of a four-nation European tour.

During the meeting, Mr Sam expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and to the Chinese Embassy in Portugal, for their strong support for the current visit, as well as for their long-standing concern and support for the successful implementation in Macao of the “One country, two systems” principle.

Portugal is the first overseas destination visited by members of the current-term Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Government, underscoring that country’s significance and importance, said Mr Sam.

The visit aims to implement the important instructions delivered by President Xi Jinping during his inspection tour of Macao, and to advance the key cooperation consensus reached between the heads of state of China and Portugal. It also seeks to showcase to the international community Macao’s achievements under the “One country, two systems” principle since its return to the motherland. The visit is also promoting the development opportunities available in Macao and Hengqin, and will further strengthen Macao’s role as a cooperation platform between China and Portuguese-speaking countries, as well as Macao’s role as a vital bridgehead for China’s opening-up.

Mr Sam highlighted that representatives of outstanding Chinese-mainland enterprises are travelling alongside the delegation, in a “joint voyage” model to explore overseas markets – a significant initiative aligned with central authorities’ directives to support Macao in better integrating into and serving national development. He stressed that Macao will continue to deepen multilateral cooperation with Portugal, and expressed hope that the Chinese Embassy in Portugal will continue to provide support in advancing these efforts.

Ambassador Yang stated that the current-term MSAR Government’s first overseas visit is large in scale, and also high-level, and is expected to yield substantial results. He noted that Macao and Portugal share a unique historical connection and a solid foundation for cooperation, and that the Chief Executive’s visit holds great significance in further strengthening China-Portugal relations.

Ambassador Yang commended Macao for its outstanding achievements under the “One country, two systems” principle, and expressed hope that Macao will continue to play an active role in advancing China’s bilateral ties with Portugal to an even higher level.

The Embassy will continue actively to support Macao’s development in all areas, particularly the MSAR Government’s efforts in advancing the construction of the Guangdong-Macao Intensive Cooperation Zone in Hengqin.

Also present at the meeting were: the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, Ms O Lam; the Chief-of-Office of the Chief Executive’s Office, Ms Chan Kak; the Director of the Education and Youth Development Bureau, Mr Kong Chi Meng; the Director of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, Ms Leong Wai Man; and the Director of the Macao Economic and Trade Office in Lisbon, Ms Lúcia Abrantes dos Santos. Representing the Chinese Embassy in Portugal were: Minister-Counsellor, Mr Hu Bin; and Head of the Political Section, Mr Qu Hao.