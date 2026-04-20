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Notice of Office Relocation of Macau Urban Renewal Limited

MACAU, April 20 - In line with the Company’s business development and service enhancement, the office of Macau Urban Renewal Limited (MUR), previously located at Avenida da Praia Grande No. 599, Edifício Comercial Rodrigues, Macau, will be relocating to Rua da Pérola No.45, Edifício Ut Koi, 1 Andar B, Macau. The new office will be in operation from Wednesday, 22 April 2026. Office hours (Monday to Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.), telephone number (+853 2888 2263) and email address (info@mur.com.mo) will remain unchanged. Please note that the original office premises will cease operations upon the above date.

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Notice of Office Relocation of Macau Urban Renewal Limited

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