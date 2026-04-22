‘O Voto’: Indigenous Influencer Uses Viral Platform to Confront Amazon’s Climate Tipping Point

Maíra Gomez—known globally as @cunhaporanga_oficial—has partnered with Instituto Oya and Landia to launch O Voto (“The Vow”), a powerful call to protect the Amazon rainforest before it reaches irreversible collapse.

A bold Earth Day campaign imagines the Amazon in 2070—and calls on millions to act before it’s too late.

ALTO RIO NEGRO INDIGENOUS TERRITORY, AMAZONAS, BRAZIL, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a bold new campaign merging social media storytelling with urgent climate advocacy, Tatuyo creator Maíra Gomez—known globally as @cunhaporanga_oficial —has partnered with Instituto Oya and Landia to launch O Voto (“The Vow”), a powerful call to protect the Amazon rainforest before it reaches irreversible collapse.As the world celebrates Earth Day, scientists warn the Amazon could reach a catastrophic tipping point as early as the 2050s. Without decisive action, vast portions of the rainforest could degrade into fire-scarred savanna by 2070—displacing Indigenous communities, erasing irreplaceable biodiversity, and destabilizing the global climate.O Voto is a movement that confronts this future head-on.Departing from her signature portrayals of vibrant forest life and Indigenous traditions, Cunhaporanga introduces a striking creative shift: a series of reels set in the year 2070. Narrated by an aged version of herself and grounded in projections from Instituto Oya, the campaign immerses viewers in a haunting vision of a degraded Amazon shaped by climate change and unchecked consumption.Each installment explores a critical and interconnected crisis:• Fashion• Plastic pollution• Food security• Health• Income generation• Water scarcityEvery video concludes with clear, practical actions audiences can take to help prevent the dystopian future they’ve just witnessed—reinforcing that individual choices and collective responsibility remain powerful tools for change.Following the surprise release of the 2070 reels, a powerful long-form video unveiled the vision behind the project. In it, Cunhaporanga shares a simple but urgent conviction: she refuses to look back, wishing she had done more. With a global platform reaching millions, she is choosing to transform influence into impact.For her, a better future is not a hope. It is a vow.“People often feel powerless when they hear about the climate crisis, but global collapse is fueled by everyday choices,” said Maíra Gomez. “Through O Voto, I want to show that every action matters. What we eat, what we buy, how we live—our daily decisions are powerful enough to rewrite the future.”“The Amazon is not just a territory at risk. It is a living body, full of stories and ancestral knowledge,” said Olivia Lang, Film Director at Landia. “Before imagining the end, we must look to the origin—to the peoples who have protected this forest for generations. This film is an invitation to recognize, value, and protect those voices—and to take responsibility now.”O Voto connects global consequences to everyday behavior, transforming awareness into agency and storytelling into action.For more information about O Voto, please explore the press kit. Images and video assets are available for editorial use.###About Cunhaporanga: Maira Gomez (@cunhaporanga_oficial) is a Tatuyo woman from the Brazilian Amazon. Rising to prominence during the COVID-19 pandemic, she utilizes social media to share her Indigenous culture, language, and daily life, challenging stereotypes and educating millions globally. In 2024, she was honored as a Mattel Barbie Role Model.About Instituto Oya: Founded in 1998, Instituto Oyá is a Brazilian civil society organization dedicated to creating an intersection between experience and communication focused on environmental issues and social development.About Landia: Landia is a global, award-winning production company renowned for bringing commercials and creative content to life. With a core focus on powerful craft, compelling content, and innovative creativity, Landia operates as a home for talented directors and producers while actively mentoring new filmmaking talent. Media Contact: contato@ovoto.org

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