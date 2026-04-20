Johan Wickholm’s Award-Winning Letters of Love Move Toward Feature Film as He Seeks Investors

Johan Wickholm

After earning multiple Best Actor awards, Wickholm seeks producers and investors to bring his award-winning short to the big screen

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Breaking into the film industry has never been easy. According to data from the Sundance Institute, thousands of independent films are submitted to major festivals each year, yet only a small percentage are selected, and even fewer gain meaningful recognition.

Johan Wickholm is one of the few who did.

“I wanted to create a story that resonated with me and something I could portray after coming up short in a lot of audition rooms after my first film,” Wickholm says. “At first, it was difficult to land roles, so I decided to create my own. Writing and producing became my way to stand out, and it worked.”

In February 2024, Wickholm began developing his original screenplay Letters of Love, which soon evolved into an award-winning proof-of-concept short film, created in collaboration with Director of Photography Jim Crone and producer Frederick Tabiyus Nah IV. Taking on the roles of writer, director, and lead actor, Wickholm brought the story to life, with the film going on to earn recognition across the international festival circuit.

The film became a defining milestone in his early career, with Wickholm receiving multiple Best Actor awards for his portrayal of Peter DeSanta, a performance that helped establish him as a rising talent in independent film.

“I wrote this story to create something new, fresh, and unique. Letters of Love brings together romance, suspense, drama, and thriller to create something truly dynamic. It’s emotional, it’s intense, and it’s driven by characters that feel real, making it a story that connects with a wide audience,” says Wickholm.

Letters of Love is available to view at: https://www.serbestdistribution.com/programs/lettersoflove

Now, Wickholm is setting his sights on expanding the project into a full-length feature film. While he has demonstrated success behind the camera, his primary focus moving forward is acting.

“I enjoy writing, directing, and producing, but acting is my true passion,” he says. “For the feature, I’m looking for a producer, investor, and director who can help bring the full vision to life.”

Inspired by filmmakers and actors like Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, Wickholm has followed a similar path, building momentum by creating his own opportunities rather than waiting for them.

With multiple awards and growing international attention, Letters of Love is more than a successful short film. It is the foundation of a larger project with the potential to reach wider audiences and attract key industry collaborators.

About the Actor

Johan Wickholm, born June 10, 2002, in Gibraltar, is an emerging actor and filmmaker known for his emotional depth and creative ambition. He gained early recognition for his role as Josh Frazier in In Tenebras: Into The Darkness (2023), before writing, directing, and starring in the award-winning short Letters of Love (short), which earned international acclaim and multiple Best Actor awards for his portrayal of Peter DeSanta. Continuing to build momentum, Wickholm is developing the feature-length version of Letters of Love alongside new projects, including Outed, a coming-of-age comedy slated for 2026, solidifying his place as a rising talent in independent film.

To learn more about Wickholm and his work, click here: https://www.imdb.com/name/nm14971570/?ref_=mv_close

Johan Wickholm is available for interviews.

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