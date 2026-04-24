Pre-Orders Open April 24 for Higgs Statue from 'DEATH STRANDING 2: ON THE BEACH.'

Real Elite Masterline DEATH STRANDING 2: ON THE BEACH Higgs Front LED Illumination Swappable Parts Bonus Part

Prime 1 Studio announced Higgs Statue from "DEATH STRANDING 2: ON THE BEACH." Pre-orders began April 24, 2026 (JST), with release set for December 2027.

ASAKUSA, TAITO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, April 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prime 1 Studio announces the opening of pre-orders for the Real Elite Masterline "Higgs" from "DEATH STRANDING 2: ON THE BEACH."This statue depicts Higgs as he reappears before Sam after a long period of isolation. Produced in 1/3 scale, it allows for a high level of detail in both sculpting and painting, faithfully capturing the character created by Kojima Productions, led by Hideo Kojima.The facial expression is based on a detailed study of Troy Baker’s features. The white makeup and tear-like markings are carefully painted, and the body of the Ghost Mech is reproduced with attention to its red coloration and weathering. LED functions are built into the Odradek and abdomen. The base is designed to reflect the game’s world, featuring rising tar, stacked cargo, and a Dog Mine.Multiple interchangeable parts are included, such as different head sculpts and arm positions, allowing for a variety of display options. The Battle Guitar features LED illumination, adding further visual impact.The DX Bonus Version also includes an additional swappable head featuring the Red Mask with a chin-down head.Product Name:Real Elite Masterline DEATH STRANDING 2: ON THE BEACH Higgs DX Bonus VersionRetail Price USD: 1999Edition Size: 299Arrival Date: December 2027Scale: 1/3H: 81cm W: 42cm D: 46cmH: 81cm W: 45cm D: 53cm (Head: Chin-down, Right Arm: Slung Over Shoulder, Left Arm: Extended)H: 80cm W: 47cm D: 46cm (Head: Chin-up, Right Arm: Extended, Left Arm: Fingering)Weight: Approx. 13.85 kgMaterials: Polystone and other materialsSpecifications/Additional Items:・DEATH STRANDING 2: ON THE BEACH-themed Base・Three (3) Swappable Heads (Chin-down, Chin-up, Chin-up with Red Mask)・Three (3) Swappable Right Arms (Shredding, Extended, Slung Over Shoulder)・Two (2) Swappable Left Arms (Fingering, Extended)・Two (2) Swappable Battle Guitars (Gun, Axe)・Three (3) Odradeks (Sensor Activated, Sensor Deactivated, Retracted)・Two (2) Swappable Intestines (In, Out)・LED Illumination (Odradek: Sensor Activated / Deactivated, Stomach, Battle Guitar: Axe)・One (1) Swappable Head (Chin-down with Red Mask) [BONUS PART]LED Power Supply Method: TBD* Please prepare batteries, USB cables, or other necessary items depending on the final power supply method.Copyright:©KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS Co., Ltd. / HIDEO KOJIMA.For more details, visit our online store

Real Elite Masterline DEATH STRANDING 2: ON THE BEACH Higgs Product PV

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