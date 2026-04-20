KONA EARTH MAKES EARTH DAY DONATION TO SUPPORT HAWAII STORM VICTIMS

Care in Every Cup is Kona Earth's Give Back Initiative Kona Earth co-owners Steve and Joanie Wynn This Salvation Army disaster-relief fund will help communities recover with compassion and coordination.

Kona Earth is stepping up to support those impacted by Hawaii's devastating March 2026 Kona Low storms with a donation to Kōkua for ʻOhana.

The storms were devastating for so many families here. When we decided where this quarter's donation should go, it felt clear—we needed to support those who lost everything.” — Joanie Wynn, Kona Earth Owner

HOLUALOA, HI, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- This Earth Day, award-winning Kona coffee company Kona Earth is stepping up to support those impacted by Hawaii's devastating March 2026 Kona Low storms. The company is donating $1,000 to Kōkua for ʻOhana, a disaster relief initiative run by The Salvation Army Hawaiian & Pacific Islands Division.The March 2026 Kona Low storms brought devastating impacts across Hawaii, leaving families displaced and communities in urgent need of support. Kōkua for ʻOhana raises funds to provide essential supplies, meals, and assistance to those affected by major storms, flooding, and other emergencies. Families have been displaced and communities are picking up the pieces.Kōkua is a Hawaiian word meaning to help, assist, or support—embodying a deeper sense of community responsibility and cooperation. This donation reflects that spirit of aloha and shared responsibility. Working in close partnership with local government agencies and other disaster relief organizations, Salvation Army will use this disaster-relief fund to help communities recover with compassion and coordination.Giving Back Through Every CupThis donation flows from Kona Earth's Care In Every Cup program, which dedicates a portion of every coffee sale to local nonprofits. Each quarter, the team donates to a local non-profit organization making a real difference in the community."The storms were devastating for so many families here," says owner Joanie Wynn. "When we decided where this quarter's donation should go, it felt clear—we needed to support those who lost everything."Co-owner Steve Wynn reflects: "We were fortunate our farm, team, and families came through safely. But we watched neighbors and fellow coffee farmers struggle with serious damage. This donation is our way of standing with them."Growing Coffee, Protecting the PlanetTrue to Earth Day's spirit, Kona Earth pairs charitable action with environmental responsibility. On its 26-acre Holualoa farm, the company practices sustainable agriculture: capturing rainwater for irrigation and processing, composting harvest waste, and eliminating herbicides through natural weed management. These practices protect Hawaii's land while growing exceptional coffee—proof that business and environmental stewardship go hand in hand.ABOUT KONA EARTHHawaiian coffee brand Kona Earth grows, roasts, and sells award-winning 100% Kona coffee directly to consumers via its e-commerce store, KonaEarth.com. With a consistent five-star customer rating and superlative customer service, Kona Earth delivers the quality associated with its authentic Hawaiian Kona specialty coffee.Kona Earth's premium Kona coffee beans are nurtured from crop to cup by owners Steve and Joanie Wynn. Processed and micro-batch roasted on-site, Kona Earth coffees are shipped farm-direct for supreme freshness. Prized for its smooth flavor and low acidity, Hawaiian Kona coffee is ranked by coffee aficionados as one of the world’s top specialty coffees.The Kona Earth farm is situated in the heart of the famed Kona coffee belt. The 26-acre farm is nestled on the tropical slopes of the Hualalai volcano on Hawaii's Big Island. The temperate climate, rich volcanic soil, and ample rainfall create ideal growing conditions for producing some of the finest Arabica coffee beans on the planet.Recently, Kona Earth was named by Global Coffee Awards as the overall winner in Hawaii's Origin Roasted competition for single-origin specialty coffees that are roasted where they are grown. The expert panel of judges complimented the "deep and sweet flavors" and "low acidity," noting "notes of dark chocolate and almonds" in Kona Earth's coffee submissions. This recognition further solidifies Kona Earth's reputation as a top producer of exceptional and flavorful Hawaiian Kona specialty coffees.As a US-based, family-owned small business, Kona Earth supports fair-wage labor and sustainable farming practices. Kona Earth also gives back by donating a percentage of profits to local charitable organizations through its "Care In Every Cup" initiative.ABOUT CARE IN EVERY CUPKona Earth owners Steve and Joanie Wynn understand the privilege of living and working in Hawaii and prioritize giving back. They created the Care In Every Cup program, donating a percentage of proceeds with quarterly donations to worthy nonprofit organization in Hawaii.By supporting these non-profit initiatives, Kona Earth is committed to creating a more sustainable and thriving future for Hawaiʻi.ABOUT KŌKUA FOR ʻOHANAiHeartRadio Honolulu and Hawaii News Now have teamed up to help raise much-needed funds for a Hawai'i state-wide recovery effort from the powerful Kona Low storm that struck in March 2026. Areas are devastated by catastrophic flooding, uprooted trees, and tens of thousands are without power. Families have been displaced and communities are picking up the pieces.The Salvation Army Hawaiian & Pacific Islands Division is on the ground now — providing meals, essential supplies, spiritual care, and other support to those impacted. Working in close partnership with local government agencies and other disaster relief organizations, they help communities recover with compassion and coordination.ABOUT EARTH DAYEarth Day was first celebrated in 1970 to increase public awareness of environmental issues. Today, it is a global event designed to protect the planet and its people, engaging more than 1 billion people annually.LINKSKona EarthCare In Every Cup

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