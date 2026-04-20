Trifocal Global Foundation Drives Strategic Cooperation at 2026 Canada-China Economic Bridge Forum

Marc Kealey, President of Trifocal Global Foundation, presents a retrospective on the foundation’s inaugural 2025 mission to Fujian.

High-level summit in Toronto establishes professional frameworks for strategic partnership and bilateral cooperation between Canada and China.

The Canada-China Economic Bridge Forum provides a high-level platform for building the high-trust, sincere strategic partnerships necessary for long-term bilateral cooperation.” — Marc Kealey

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On April 16, 2026, the Trifocal Global Foundation hosted the Canada-China Economic Bridge Forum at the offices of Cassels Brock & Blackwell LLP. This exclusive, invite-only summit gathered 100 distinguished leaders from the policy, investment, and innovation sectors to establish a professional framework for long-term strategic partnership and bilateral cooperation between North America and Asia.The forum opened with a retrospective on the 2025 international mission to Fujian, led by David Qi (CEO, Trifocal Global Foundation) and Marc Kealey (President, Trifocal Global Foundation). This inaugural mission focused on high-level cultural diplomacy, establishing the foundational trust and institutional relationships necessary for sustained international exchange. Marc Kealey and Tera Li Parizeau (Partner, Cassels Brock & Blackwell LLP) discussed how these established ties have paved the way for the more integrated strategic objectives being pursued in 2026.Building on this momentum, the foundation announced its return mission to Fujian scheduled for later this year. During this session, Marc Kealey introduced Next Step Global (NSG), a business reality TV show modelled after the spirit of Shark Tank and The Apprentice. Designed specifically to help businesses in Asia and North America navigate cross-border scaling, the show is set to air to an audience of 1.4 billion people in China, providing a massive platform for international entrepreneurial exchange.Tera Li Parizeau provided a concise legal roadmap for the forum, outlining the formal pathways for entering the Canadian market, including direct investment models and the establishment of subsidiaries, to ensure compliance with regulatory standards. Following this, Jasmine Wang, Co-Founder of Green Elephant Investments, reinforced the necessity of long-term vision and capital alignment, emphasizing that the strength of the partnership relies on a commitment to sincere, sustainable growth.The forum hosted two targeted panel discussions addressing the tactical realities of global leadership:The first panel, "Unlocking Market Opportunities," was hosted by Vera Tsui, founder of Nexvoy Initiative Canada. Featuring Nicasio Co III (Founder, Ecom North), Nancy Kim (Strategic Retail Expert), Simon Shao (Founder, Maxperr Energy), and Connie Lam (Assistant Manager, InvestHK), the panel dissected the logistics of bilateral trade. The speakers highlighted how strategic hubs like Hong Kong continue to serve as vital conduits for the flow of innovation and technology between East and West. The discussion focused on evidence-based strategies for navigating North American e-commerce & retail landscapes and the importance of localized market intelligence for Canadian firms looking to scale in Asia, and Chinese companies looking to enter North America.The second panel, "Women Leading Innovation," was hosted by Tianna Feng, executive director of Land to Innovate. Yvonne Chan (CEO & Founder, Santé Circle Health), Reena Chaudhary (Co-Founder, i2i), Angel Wei (CEO, SCA), and Sylvia Ng (Founder, ReturnBear) addressed the critical role of leadership in the digital age. The session explored how women-led initiatives are driving transformation by prioritizing organizational readiness and cultural intelligence. Panellists shared insights on how diverse leadership teams are uniquely positioned to manage the human and cultural shifts required for the successful adoption of AI and emerging technologies across the healthcare and retail sectors.Keynote speakers provided a broader context for the day’s proceedings. Victor Gao (Co-Founder & Managing Director, iMpact) spoke on the role of cultural intelligence in negotiations, while Dr. Helen Tang (Executive Chair, INTE Modular) presented modular manufacturing as a solution for the housing sector. Reza Pourvaziry (Chair, Urban Economy Forum) introduced the Frontrunner Cities initiative, and Dan Donovan (Publisher & Managing Editor, Ottawa Life Magazine) underscored the media’s role in bridging cultural misconceptions to ensure stable international relations.The forum concluded by reinforcing the Trifocal Global Foundation’s role as a permanent, high-level platform for the development of strategic global projects and ongoing international collaboration.About Trifocal Global Foundation:Trifocal Global Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to fostering international cultural and economic exchange, serving as a strategic bridge for businesses to navigate and scale across global borders.

Canada-China Economic Bridge Forum 2026 Recap

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