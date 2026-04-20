VERZA TV Unveils 'Vertical Digital Theatre for the Next Generation,' Expands into 'Youtube'-Type Creator Platform

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- VERZA TV , the next-generation mobile-first vertical streaming platform founded by Alan Mruvka , Co-Founder and former CEO of E! Entertainment Television, today announced a major evolution of VERZA TV at the NAB Show, positioning itself as the digital theatre for the next generation and expanding into a “YouTube”-type creator-driven ecosystem.Built for the way audiences consume content today, VERZA TV has quickly emerged as a leader in premium short-form, vertical microdrama storytelling. With this latest announcement, the platform is taking a significant step forward, enabling filmmakers, creators, and podcasters to upload, distribute, and monetize their content directly through a seamless, revenue-sharing model maintaining its pay-per-view format, all on an easily accessible creator’s dashboard.This expansion opens the doors for a new wave of storytellers, transforming VERZA TV from a premium content destination into a scalable, creator-powered platform.“VERZA TV was built on the idea that the future of entertainment is mobile, immersive, and accessible,” said Alan Mruvka, Founder of VERZA TV. “By evolving into a creator-driven ecosystem, we’re empowering the next generation of storytellers while maintaining the premium quality audiences expect. We are building the digital theatre for the next generation.”In a first for the microdrama category, VERZA TV is also expanding beyond vertical-only viewing, introducing both vertical and traditional horizontal formats on the platform. This innovation allows creators to bring any type of film or series to VERZA TV, removing format limitations and broadening creative possibilities.By combining the accessibility of user-generated platforms with the production standards of traditional studios, VERZA TV is uniquely positioned at the intersection of streaming, social engagement, and the creator economy. The platform’s focus on intelligent content discovery, audience engagement, and scalable monetization creates a seamless experience for both creators and viewers.With this announcement, VERZA TV reinforces its mission to redefine modern entertainment, where anyone can upload their films, audiences can discover compelling stories instantly, and creators can build sustainable careers in a mobile-first world.About VERZA TVVERZA TV is a mobile-first streaming platform delivering premium short-form dramas, original programming, and creator-driven content designed for today’s audiences. Founded by Alan Mruvka, Co-Founder of E! Entertainment Television, VERZA combines cutting-edge technology with high-quality storytelling to create the digital theatre for the next generation.CONTACTSCEO and Founder Alan Mruvka is available for comment on request.MediaJessica MeiselsFingerprint Communicationsjessica@fingerprintcom.netBrad DeClouetDirector of Publicity, VERZA TVbrad@verzatv.com

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