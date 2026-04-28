Yokowo will showcase automotive IoT and GPS tracking solutions for car rental services at ICRS in Texas

CHIYODA-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, April 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yokowo Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; President: Katsuhei Yanagisawa; hereinafter “Yokowo”) will exhibit for the first time at the international Car Rental Show (ICRS), one of the largest international trade shows in the car rental industry, held for three days from May 13 (Wed) to May 15 (Fri), 2026, at the Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center in Grapevine.

At the venue, Yokowo will present its in-vehicle IoT solutions through demonstration exhibits using actual vehicles, simulating real-world usage scenarios.

These solutions enable communication, control, and data acquisition via onboard devices. The International Car Rental Show (ICRS) is one of the largest global conferences and exhibitions in the car rental industry, bringing together rental car operators and service providers from around the world to share the latest technological trends, industry developments, and operational expertise.

The in-vehicle IoT solutions to be exhibited have been available in Japan since 2019 and are already deployed across a wide range of sectors, including car rental and car sharing/fleet management operators, private enterprises, and government agencies. Participation in ICRS represents Yokowo’s first step toward engaging with the North American car rental market.

These solutions feature a compact and lightweight design, allowing flexible installation even in vehicles with limited space. They also enable remote monitoring of vehicle and onboard equipment status, as well as control when necessary. In addition to supporting smart keys (remote keys), the system is compatible with cylinder keys and can be installed in 24V vehicles. This allows deployment not only in passenger cars but also in trucks, buses, construction machinery, and agricultural equipment.

In recent years, particularly in North America, demand has increased for convenient, 24-hour accessible and labor-saving services. As a result, car rental and car sharing services that enable fully contactless processes—from reservation to vehicle use via smartphone—are becoming more widespread.

In response to this market environment, Yokowo aims to use this exhibition as an opportunity to establish new connections with key customers, including companies that have not previously adopted Yokowo’s antenna products, while assessing market needs and future business potential in the North American market.

Yokowo will continue to leverage its accumulated expertise and track record in IoT antennas and solution development to contribute to the advancement of global mobility services and to meet evolving societal needs.

Exhibition Overview

Name: International Car Rental Show (ICRS)

Dates: May 13 (Wed) - May 15 (Fri), 2026

Venue: Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center

Location: Grapevine, Texas, United States

Spokespersons for Media Interviews Media interviews and press inquiries will be handled by the following representatives:

・Takayuki Yokote, General Manager, Marketing Office Dept., VCCS Business Div./Incubation Center, Yokowo Co., Ltd.

・Reimi Okonogi, Public Relations Department, SCI (Sustainability & Corporate Integrity) HQ, Yokowo Co., Ltd.

Product Inquiries

・Akihiro Inoue, Incubation Center, Platform Business Promotion Division, Sales Department, Yokowo Co., Ltd.

Akihiro Inoue: +81 (0) 90-1507-4089

E-mail：solution-sales@group.yokowo.com

HP: https://www.yokowo-dx.com/

Yokowo Manufacturing of America, LLC

Zack Thomas: +1-614-429-8966 (z_thomas@yokowo.com)

Takayuki Yokote: +1-614-395-7096 (t_yokote@yokowo.com)

Media Contact (Japan) Yokowo Co., Ltd.

Public Relations Department

Reimi Okonogi: +81 (0) 90-4603-0450 (r-okonogi@jp.yokowo.com)



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