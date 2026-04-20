Shadow Box Solutions Awarded Contract to Deliver Resilient C4ISR Network Systems for US European Command and NATO Allies

Shadow Box Alpha

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shadow Box Solutions, a provider of advanced communications and network integration systems, announced today that it has been selected to deliver resilient, rapidly deployable C4ISR network capabilities in support of operations aligned with U.S. European Command (EUCOM) and allied NATO partner nations.The effort includes the deployment of Shadow Box Solutions' modular system architecture designed to provide secure, scalable, and redundant communications across geographically dispersed and infrastructure-limited environments. The systems will enhance situational awareness, command and control, and real-time data sharing among coalition forces operating across multiple regions.At the core of the deployment is the Shadow Box ALPHA system, delivering unified map-based situational awareness with integrated secure video from airborne and ground-based sensors, along with VoIP and RoIP communications in a compact, mobile package. It supports resilient IP transport options - including encrypted 5G, satellite (Starlink/Starshield), and terrestrial networks - enabling reliable connectivity, real-time data sharing, and dynamic targeting across dispersed teams."Modern operations demand communications that do not fail when the environment gets contested," a company representative said. He continued, "Our focus is on delivering complete, mission-ready capabilities - integrating communications, compute, and visualization into a unified system that enables faster, more informed decision-making at every level."A NATO allied operations officer familiar with the deployment said the system addresses a critical operational gap: "What matters is that it works when infrastructure is degraded or denied. The Shadow Box system gives us a more effective way to maintain communications, conduct command and control, and share information across dispersed teams."The delivered capability includes a combination of fixed and mobile network nodes, enabling both IP-based and RF-based transport layers. Systems are designed to maintain operational continuity even in degraded or denied conditions, leveraging redundant pathways and flexible integration with existing partner nation infrastructure.Shadow Box Solutions' product ecosystem includes:ALPHA - A transportable 'TOC-in-a-Box' providing centralized command, compute, and visualizationECHO - A mobile MANET gateway enabling beyond-line-of-sight IP connectivityFOX - High-power RF amplification and airborne networking extensions for expanded coverageTogether, these systems form a cohesive architecture capable of supporting distributed operations, airborne networking, and cross-domain data sharing across coalition forces.The deployment supports broader efforts to strengthen interoperability and operational effectiveness among NATO allies, particularly in regions where traditional communications infrastructure may be limited, degraded, or unavailable.Shadow Box Solutions will also provide integration, training, and ongoing support to ensure mission readiness and long-term operational success.About Shadow Box SolutionsShadow Box Solutions is a U.S.-based provider of advanced communications and C4ISR integration systems, delivering customized, end-to-end solutions for defense, government, and specialized mission partners.Media ContactShadow Box Solutionsoperations@shadowboxsolutions.com+ 1 832-680-5290

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