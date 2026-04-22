Counselor George Mentz Releases 'Midnight Drive – Platinum Feel Good Album' Blending Classic and Modern Sounds

Midnight Drive Platinum Feel Good Album Pic 1 Midnight Drive Platinum Feel Good Album Pic 2 Midnight Drive Platinum Feel Good Album Pic 3

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Counselor George Mentz, an internationally recognized lawyer, educator, and CEO, has announced the release of his latest music project, Midnight Drive – Platinum Feel Good Album . The album marks a return to his early creative foundations, featuring more than 25 tracks developed from rediscovered recordings originally created during his formative years as a songwriter and DJ.The project brings together past and present, as Mentz revisits compositions that were once believed lost following Hurricane Katrina, which disrupted and scattered personal archives. After years of uncertainty, the recovery of these recordings has enabled him to restore and refine them using modern production tools, resulting in a cohesive album now available on major streaming platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube, and Amazon Music.Availability and Access Midnight Drive – Platinum Feel Good Album is now available worldwide on major streaming platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music and more .Listeners can explore the full collection here on YouTube as well: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=OLAK5uy_mZmt9hByLSSSCvVmIT1ba9r_F0CnNdxQk Reviving Lost Recordings With Modern ProductionThe foundation of Midnight Drive lies in archival recordings that captured Mentz’s early experimentation with sound and songwriting. These recordings, preserved over decades, have been carefully enhanced using current digital production techniques while maintaining their original character.The album reflects a balance between authenticity and innovation. By leveraging modern sound engineering, Mentz has been able to improve clarity, structure, and overall listening quality without altering the emotional core of the original compositions. This approach allows listeners to experience music that feels both nostalgic and relevant in today’s landscape.A Multi-Genre Listening ExperienceMidnight Drive – Platinum Feel Good Album spans a wide range of musical styles, including Rock, Blues, Country, Alternative, Hip Hop, Punk Rock, Reggae, Electronic, and Dance. Influences from Funk, Soul, Jazz, and R&B further shape the album’s sound, creating a diverse and fluid listening experience.Each track presents a distinct mood while contributing to an overarching narrative driven by storytelling. Mentz’s background in poetry is reflected in the lyrical depth, while his experience as a DJ informs the rhythm and pacing across the album. The result is a collection that moves naturally between genres without feeling fragmented.A Career Bridging Music, Leadership, and EducationBeyond music, Counselor George Mentz has built a global reputation across multiple disciplines. As CEO of the Global Academy of Finance and Management, he has contributed to professional education and certification standards in more than 150 countries. His career also includes service as a White House Commissioner and Civil Service Commissioner.In addition to his work in law and education, Mentz is an accomplished author focused on success psychology and metaphysical philosophy. These themes are subtly reflected in his music, adding layers of meaning to the album’s lyrical content.Despite his extensive professional commitments, music has remained a consistent part of his life, dating back to early training in piano and trumpet and years of songwriting. The release of Midnight Drive highlights the continuity of this creative pursuit. Here is a recent article published about the Artist and his album.A Message of Enduring CreativityAt its core, the album represents the idea that creative work can retain its value over time. By revisiting and completing earlier compositions, Mentz demonstrates how ideas can evolve when approached with new perspective and tools.“This album represents a journey back to where my creative life began,” said Counselor George Mentz, CEO of the Global Academy of Finance and Management. “Reconnecting with these recordings allowed me to bring forward ideas that had been waiting for the right moment. It shows that creativity doesn’t disappear—it continues to grow over time.”About George MentzGeorge Mentz is an international lawyer, educator, author, and CEO of the Global Academy of Finance and Management. With experience spanning law, public service, and professional education, he has contributed to global standards in finance, management, and leadership. In addition to his professional achievements, Mentz is a lifelong musician and songwriter whose work blends diverse genres with poetic storytelling.

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