David Benjamin, Award-Winning Author, to Headline Prestigious BookCAMP Event Ahead of NYC Big Book Awards Recognition

Award-winning author and Last Kid Books founder engages readers on April 24, just one day before receiving multiple national book honors

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning author, journalist, and independent publisher David Benjamin will headline the Independent Press Award BookCAMP live event on April 24, just one day before he receives multiple national honors at the NYC Big Book Awards and the Independent Press Awards.

Benjamin, founder of Last Kid Books, has built a career shaped by resilience, sharp wit, and a deep commitment to storytelling. With decades of experience spanning fiction, memoir, essays, and journalism, he has produced work that reflects both personal insight and a wide-ranging cultural perspective. Yet, as Benjamin himself candidly notes, the writer’s path is far from easy:

“One of the forces that reduces the population of professional writers is that you spend your life running scared. With every job you do, you have to prove yourself all over again, to people whose criteria for judging you are a complete mystery. You run a gauntlet of persistent rejection.”

That perspective makes his continued success all the more notable. Benjamin’s latest honors, set to be formally recognized on April 25, include multiple distinctions from both the NYC Big Book Awards and the Independent Press Awards. The designation of “Distinguished Favorite” places a title among the top three books in its category.

For "An Apartment in Paris" (a memoir of discovery set in Paris)

– NYC Big Book Awards: Distinguished Favorite, Travel

– Independent Press Awards: First Place, Travel

For "Benjamin’s Mess: Sketches, Tirades and Spoofs" (a collection of weekly essays spanning a wide range of topics)

– NYC Big Book Awards: First Place, Short Stories

– NYC Big Book Awards: First Place, Humor

– NYC Big Book Awards: Distinguished Favorite, Cover Design

For "Christmas in a Jugular Vein" (a collection of Christmas stories written annually since his high school years)

– NYC Big Book Awards: Distinguished Favorite, Humor

– Independent Press Awards: First Place, Holiday

Spanning categories such as travel, humor, short stories, and holiday writing, these recognitions further solidify Benjamin’s reputation as a distinctive multi-genre storyteller. His humor writing, in particular, remains a defining strength. “I feel no greater satisfaction than when I’m honored for humor in my writing because, as the saying goes, dying is easy—comedy is hard,” he says.

The April 24 event offers attendees insight into both Benjamin’s creative process and the realities of sustaining a lifelong writing career. Known for his engaging, conversational speaking style, he blends humor with practical wisdom, often sharing behind-the-scenes stories from decades in journalism and publishing.

His work has appeared in major outlets including The New York Times, Los Angeles Times, and Chicago Tribune, while his global experiences, from Paris to Tokyo, continue to shape his storytelling.

Through Last Kid Books, Benjamin has also embraced the entrepreneurial side of publishing, maintaining creative control while reaching a growing audience that values originality and authenticity. His catalog, which has garnered dozens of awards, reflects a commitment to bold, independent voices.

For readers, writers, and industry professionals alike, the April 24 event offers more than a traditional author appearance. It is a chance to hear directly from a seasoned storyteller who has navigated the evolving literary landscape with candor, creativity, and persistence.

As Benjamin steps into the spotlight ahead of his April 25 honors, his journey shows what it actually takes to stay in the game as a writer, and why storytelling still matters.

For more information on David Benjamin, his books, and upcoming appearances, visit LastKidBooks.com

About the Author

David Benjamin is an award-winning author, journalist, and independent publisher, and the founder of Last Kid Books. He has authored 24 books spanning fiction, memoir, essays, and humor, and has received more than 60 literary awards recognizing his work across multiple genres. His writing has appeared in major publications, including The New York Times, The Los Angeles Times, and The Chicago Tribune. His titles, including An Apartment in Paris, Benjamin’s Mess: Sketches, Tirades and Spoofs, and Christmas in a Jugular Vein, have earned honors from the NYC Big Book Awards and the Independent Press Awards. Known for his distinctive voice and ability to move seamlessly between genres, Benjamin draws from personal experience and global travel, with settings ranging from Paris to Tokyo, while continuing to champion independent publishing through Last Kid Books.

To learn more about Benjamin, click here: https://lastkidbooks.com/

David Benjamin is available for interviews.

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