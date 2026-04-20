Greek-American Business Expo Hermes Expo Celebrates 35th Anniversary April 29, 2026 in New Jersey

Where ideas turn into action. Join us at the Hermes Expo Business Conference on April 29th for a powerful lineup of leaders shaping the future of business, energy, education, and entrepreneurship. From scaling franchises to navigating AI and building ge

Hermes Expo marks 35 years on April 29 in NJ—uniting Greek-American business, leadership & innovation through networking, conference, and awards.

OLD BRIDGE, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Wednesday, April 29, 2026, Hermes Expo International marks its 35th Anniversary at the Grand Marquis in Old Bridge, New Jersey, reaffirming its role as a leading platform for Greek-American business, leadership, and connection.Founded in 1992, Hermes Expo has evolved into a national meeting point where entrepreneurs, professionals, and institutions come together to exchange ideas, build relationships, and create opportunity.More than a traditional expo, Hermes operates as a live marketplace, where conversations lead to collaboration, and introductions evolve into long-term partnerships. It continues to strengthen the presence of Greek-American enterprise within the broader U.S. business landscape while fostering innovation, visibility, and meaningful engagement.The event brings together leaders across industries including finance, energy, education, healthcare, technology, and hospitality, creating an environment where established professionals and emerging voices connect face-to-face.This milestone year is made possible through the partnership of leading organizations including Grecian Delight | Kronos Foods, the Hellenic Republic – Region of Thessaly, Greencrown Energy, Libra Group, Provident Bank, Thunderbird, Businesy, Pegasus Wealth Management, Hackensack Meridian Health, and American Network Solutions, each playing a role in shaping a dynamic and forward-looking business environment.Business & Leadership Conference and Masterclass SeriesThe day begins with a dynamic conference featuring:Dr. Evelyn Bilias Lolis, Dean of the School of Education and Human Development at Fairfield University — presenting “The Psychology of Success and Sustainability: From Anxiety to Resilience.”Irina Kapetenakis, Franchisee of Rumble and Private Investor — presenting the masterclass “Franchise-Ready: Building a Business That Can Multiply.”Sal Ritorto, President of Greencrown Energy — presenting “AI, Electrification & Rising Power Costs: What Every Business and Property Owner Needs to Know.”Mike Bolos, CEO of Thunderbird LLC — “How to Build a Business That Survives 3 Generations.”The daytime program will also feature a multi-industry Vendor Showcase, featuring brands, products, services, and companies from various industries including lifestyle, banking and finance, food and beverage, information technology, point-of-sale solutions, healthcare, legal services, and more.35th Anniversary Reception and Awards CelebrationThe evening concludes with a black-tie reception and awards dinner, bringing together business, culture, and community.2026 Honorees include:Honorable Iphigenia Kanara — Diplomatic Service AwardEvellyn Tsiadis and Dr. Evelyn Bilias Lolis — Athena AwardRev. Protopresbyter Paul Pappas — Spiritual Leadership AwardManny Niotis — Business Excellence AwardLeonidas Papoulias and Despoina Apostolidou — Paideia AwardHelen and John Psaras — Aristotelian AwardHonorable Mariyana Spyropoulos — Public Service AwardFor thirty-five years, Hermes Expo has created a space where businesses grow, professionals connect, and ideas move forward with purpose.Entrepreneurs, students, chambers of commerce, and industry leaders from across the country are invited to take part in this milestone event.Event ScheduleWednesday, April 29, 2026Grand Marquis | Old Bridge, New JerseyBusiness & Leadership Conference: 11:30 AM – 2:00 PMVendor Showcase: 11:00 AM – 5:30 PMGrand Opening Ceremony: 2:10 PMCocktail Hour & Awards Dinner: 5:30 PM – 11:00 PMThe Business Conference and Vendor Expo are complimentary with online pre-registration.The Awards Dinner is ticketed and requires advance reservations.Pre-registration and dinner tickets are available online.

35 years of connection, growth & opportunity. Join Hermes Expo April 29 in NJ—where business leaders meet, network & move ideas forward. Register now.

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