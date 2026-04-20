Mission-driven pet brand helps plant pollinator habitat across Canada

Peanut Butter Spreadable Dog Treat on the Hive Disc & Lick Mat helps occupy and calm dogs

Project Hive Expands Canadian Retail Presence with Launch of New Spreadable Dog Treat at Canadian Tire

Our partnership with Project Hive represents a meaningful step forward in supporting pollinator health in Canada.” — Rod Scarlett, Executive Director of the Canadian Honey Council

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Project Hive Pet Company , the purpose-driven pet brand dedicated to helping save the bees, today announced the launch of its new Peanut Butter Spreadable Dog Treat at Canadian Tire . The expansion builds on the brand’s growing presence in Canada, where many of its dog toys and treats are also available at Pet Valu and other independent retailers.The new spreadable dog treat is a creamy, lickable enrichment treat made with just three simple ingredients: dry roasted peanuts, honey, and sunflower lecithin. Designed for use with lick mats—specifically the Hive Disc & Lick Mat—and other toys or clean surfaces, the treat helps support calming behavior through licking while delivering a protein-rich reward for dogs. The easy-to-use pouch comes in convenient packaging that does not require refrigeration.“Pet parents are increasingly looking for products that support both their dogs’ well-being and the health of the planet,” said Jim Schifman, Co-Founder of Project Hive Pet Company. “We’re excited to partner with Canadian Tire to bring a product that really delivers on both.”How does Project Hive help save bees in Canada? Through its partnership with the Canadian Honey Council (CHC), a national association that supports the Canadian honeybee industry by providing education and resources to over 13,000 beekeepers nationwide. As a member of 1% for the Planet, Project Hive donates one percent of all sales in Canada to the CHC to support habitat restoration projects. Now, for the first time in its 85-year history, the CHC is planting wildflower habitat to nourish bees, strengthen ecosystems, and contribute to the long-term health of Canada’s agricultural landscape.Project Hive has already funded multiple habitat projects in Canada, with wildflower plantings underway in key regions including Alberta, Manitoba, Ontario, and Saskatoon—with additional expansion planned as the brand grows. “Our partnership with Project Hive represents a meaningful step forward in supporting pollinator health in Canada,” said Rod Scarlett, Executive Director of the Canadian Honey Council. “These projects help create sustainable forage for bees while supporting biodiversity and local ecosystems.” Canola farmers and beekeepers are particularly excited about these projects, as are nearby universities that are interested in studying how the new wildflower habitat supports native bee species.Project Hive’s products are designed to work together as an enrichment system—combining interactive dog toys and treats that encourage engagement, play, and overall pet wellness. The brand is a Certified B Corp, reinforcing its commitment to using business as a force for good.The Peanut Butter Spreadable Dog Treat, along with additional dog toys and treats, is now available at Canadian Tire stores and online. Project Hive’s products can also be found at PetValu as well many independent retailer locations across Canada.About Project Hive Pet CompanyProject Hive Pet Company is a purpose-driven pet brand dedicated to creating high-quality toys and treats that support pet wellness while helping save the bees. Through its commitment to donating a portion of every sale, Project Hive helps fund the planting of wildflower habitat that nourishes pollinators and supports a healthier planet.

How to use Project Hive's Peanut Butter Spreadable Dog Treat

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