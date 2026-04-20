Darrick Washington , Founder and CEO of King Kongin Energy drink King Kongin Energy drinks

Media Producer Brand Architect Rizzo King Kongin (Darrick Washington) Announces Global Sale of King Kongin Energy Drink to Private Label in Germany and Africa

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Media Producer and Brand Architect Rizzo King Kongin (Darrick Washington) Announces Global Sale of King Kongin Energy Drink to Private Label in Germany and AfricaRizzo King Kongin, also known as Darrick Washington, the visionary brand architect and media producer, officially announces the successful sale of the King Kongin energy drink company to a premier private label entity based in Germany and Africa. The acquisition marks the completion of a strategic six-year blueprint to build, scale, and exit a minority-owned beverage brand on a global stage.Since its inception, King Kongin disrupted the energy drink market, consistently selling out on Amazon every single month for six years straight.“I am eternally grateful to Percy Master P Miller and Snoop Dogg,” says Rizzo King Kongin. “Working side-by-side with Master P for over a decade and collaborating with Snoop helped to create the marketing DNA that put King Kongin on the map. They taught me how to move like a mogul and build a brand that the world couldn't ignore.” Continued Rizzo King Kongin.This milestone is a direct reflection of a decade-long journey under the mentorship of Master P. "For ten years, I’ve had the privilege of being coached by one of the greatest architects in the game, and I simply followed his lead. He taught me that the foundation of any empire starts with two things: securing your own distribution and relentlessly taking over a region. By applying those core principles to the King Kongin brand, we were able to scale from a local vision to a global acquisition." Said Rizzo.While the beverage line has been sold, Rizzo emphasizes that “King Kongin” is not just a drink; it is a digital identity and a mindset. Rizzo retains the trademarked name and will continue to expand the King Kongin and Queen Kongin Mindset through his media production, digital strategy, and motivational platforms.“Always go after your dreams, never give up, and ask GOD to lead you in the right direction. The drink is gone, but the King Kongin mindset is forever.”About Rizzo King Kongin:Rizzo King Kongin (Darrick Washington), the founder of King Kongin, is a seasoned brand architect, media producer, and digital strategist with over 25 years of experience. Known for his "Focus, Follow, Expand" mantra, he specializes in building digital identities and helping athletes and entrepreneurs dominate their markets through professional content and strategic AI placement.

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