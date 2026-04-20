Bill Haase, Financial Expert and Author, Expands Global Speaking Tour as Millions Struggle With Financial Literacy

Bill Haase

As financial stress rises, Bill Haase brings a mindset-driven approach to how people think about and use their money

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As financial stress continues to impact millions of Americans, one author is taking a different approach, focusing not just on money itself but on the mindset behind it. According to the Federal Reserve, nearly 40% of Americans would struggle to cover a $400 emergency expense, highlighting a widespread gap not just in income, but in financial preparedness.

Bill Haase, author of Our Mindset on Money: It’s Easy to Control, So Why Don’t We?, is expanding his speaking and event schedule across the United States and internationally, with appearances planned throughout 2026 that will reach audiences ranging from military communities to national organizations and global conferences.

“You don’t need more money,” says Bill Haase. “You need more knowledge, wisdom, and insight on how to manage the money you already have. My book teaches that a lack of finances isn’t the real issue; it’s a lack of understanding about what to do with what you have.”

Haase’s growing tour reflects increasing demand for conversations around financial awareness, personal responsibility, and the psychological patterns that shape how individuals earn, spend, and think about money.

Haase’s 2026 schedule is rapidly expanding, beginning in May with an appearance in Peru, Illinois, alongside military personnel at a regional air show, followed by a potential appearance at the National Social Media Awards in Los Angeles in early June, for which he has been nominated. Later that month, his tour goes global, with planned stops in Australia and New Zealand, as well as time in Oahu, Hawaii, where he will continue working with military audiences.

In July, he brings his message to the National Realtors Association in Virginia, speaking to industry professionals navigating today’s evolving financial landscape. With new engagements being added regularly, his calendar continues to grow, with upcoming appearances including the Chicago Book Fair in September, followed by book signings in Calgary, Canada, and a return to Australia in October for additional speaking events.

Haase says, “I am excited for this tour because it gives me a chance to get out and meet my audience and show them firsthand how my money method works. Those who come to see me in person gain the clarity and confidence to start making smarter financial decisions right away.”

With invitations and appearances being added regularly, Haase’s schedule continues to evolve, reflecting the growing relevance of his work and the demand for practical, mindset-driven financial guidance.

“Our relationship with money is shaped long before we ever earn our first dollar,” Haase says. “If we don’t address the mindset behind it, we stay stuck in the same patterns, no matter how much we make.”

A reader praised Our Mindset on Money, saying, “It’s the financial wake-up call you didn’t know you needed. It skips the boring money rules and goes straight for the real problem—you. Quick, sharp, and a little uncomfortable (in a good way), it shows how your mindset—not your paycheck—is running the show. If you’ve ever said ‘I know better’ but didn’t do better, this one’s got your number.”

As conversations around inflation, debt, and financial uncertainty continue, Haase’s message is resonating with individuals and organizations seeking a more sustainable and personal approach to financial wellbeing.

For updates on upcoming events, speaking engagements, and book signings, follow Bill Haase as his 2026 tour continues to expand.

About the Author

Bill Haase is a financial expert and author with more than 38 years of experience spanning both Wall Street and Main Street. He spent two decades as a broker in the Chicago trading pits, working across stocks, options, bonds, futures, and global currencies, and in 2004 became the first person in the U.S. to execute simultaneous pit and electronic trading. His background also includes loan processing and underwriting with major banks, as well as years of financial advising, helping individuals better understand and manage their money. A seasoned communicator, Haase hosted the radio show Innovative Strategies, conducting nearly 1,000 interviews on financial literacy and business success, and now continues his work through speaking, writing, and podcasting focused on financial mindset and practical money management.

To learn more about Haase and his work, visit: https://moneymindsetmedia.com/

Bill Haase is available for interviews.

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