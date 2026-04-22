H2Ocean Supports Duke Cancer Institute’s 'Healing from Head and Neck Cancer' Event, Advancing Patient Survivorship Care

H2Ocean- First in First Aid Dr. Walter Lee welcoming head and neck cancer survivors at the Healing from Head and Neck Cancer event, outlining the program’s focus on survivorship, quality of life, and multidisciplinary care at Duke Cancer Institute. Dr. Jared Robbins delivering a lecture on the critical role of oral health in preserving quality of life for head and neck cancer survivors, highlighting its impact on recovery, comfort, and long-term survivorship care. Dr. Jared Robbins and Dr. Rajiv Saini at the H2Ocean booth, discussing the role of natural, science-backed oral care in supporting recovery and improving quality of life for head and neck cancer survivors. H2Ocean Healing Rinse Sea Salt Mouthwash

H2Ocean engages patients and clinicians at Duke’s head and neck cancer event, highlighting oral health, survivorship, and quality of life after treatment.

Survivorship is about restoring quality of life, not just extending it. Oral health is central to recovery, and it was inspiring to see patients actively engaging in their healing journey at Duke” — Dr. Rajiv Saini, Chief Scientific Officer, H2Ocean, LLC

STUART, FL, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Duke Cancer Institute successfully hosted its highly impactful patient education and awareness event, Healing from Head and Neck Cancer, bringing together patients, caregivers, clinicians, and advocacy leaders for a meaningful exchange focused on survivorship, innovation, and quality of life after cancer treatment. Held at Duke University Medical Center’s outreach facility, the event reflected Duke’s strong commitment to multidisciplinary cancer care and patient centered engagement. The program was exceptionally well received, with a strong turnout of head and neck cancer survivors and patients who actively participated in discussions, learning sessions, and peer engagement activities.The agenda featured a comprehensive range of topics designed to empower patients and improve long-term outcomes. Sessions included updates on cutting edge clinical trials, evolving immunotherapy approaches, and the role of endocrine focused cancer care. Additionally, the program placed strong emphasis on survivorship strategies such as nutrition, speech and swallowing rehabilitation, and supportive care models that enhance recovery and daily function.A particularly notable highlight was the focus on oral and dental health following cancer treatment, recognized as a critical component of long-term quality of life. Patients showed strong engagement in sessions addressing oral care, reinforcing the growing awareness that maintaining a healthy oral cavity plays a vital role in reducing complications, improving comfort, and supporting overall recovery outcomes.The event was led with exceptional vision and coordination by Dr. Walter Lee (Professor and Chief of Staff Department of Head and Neck Surgery & Communication Sciences and Co-Director, Head and Neck Program, Duke Cancer Institute) and Dr. Jared Robbins (Professor of Radiation Oncologist, Duke University School of Medicine), whose leadership, along with the broader Duke Cancer Institute faculty and dedicated volunteers, ensured a seamless and impactful experience for all attendees. Their commitment to patient education and holistic care was evident throughout the program. H2Ocean proudly participated as a Silver Sponsor, reinforcing its commitment to supporting cancer survivorship and patient care initiatives. The company hosted an educational booth that saw significant engagement, with numerous patients and caregivers visiting to learn about supportive oral care strategies. Complimentary samples of H2Ocean’s Healing Rinse Mouthwash were distributed, providing attendees with access to a gentle, mineral rich sea salt based oral care solution. Dr. Rajiv Saini, Chief Scientific Officer, H2Ocean, attended the event in person, engaging directly with patients and healthcare professionals. Through these interactions, he emphasized the importance of natural, non-irritating oral care approaches in managing post-treatment complications such as dry mouth, mucosal sensitivity, and oral inflammation. “Cancer survivorship is not just about extending life; it’s about improving the quality of that life. Oral health plays a central role in this journey. It was inspiring to see the level of patient engagement at Duke, and we are proud to contribute by offering natural, science backed oral care solutions that support healing and comfort during recovery,” said Dr. Rajiv Saini. Eddie Kolos, Founder and CEO of H2Ocean, strongly supports cancer survivorship initiatives and remains committed to giving back to the community. Throughout the year, H2Ocean donates its products to support patients undergoing cancer treatment, reinforcing its dedication to improving quality of life and advancing compassionate care.The event also featured inspiring patient stories, peer-to-peer support discussions, and keynote insights from leading oncology experts, creating a well-rounded experience that combined scientific advancement with human connection. The inclusion of advocacy groups and support organizations further strengthened the sense of community and shared purpose. H2Ocean commends Duke Cancer Institute for organizing a truly impactful event that not only highlighted the latest advancements in head and neck cancer care but also placed meaningful emphasis on survivorship, patient empowerment, and quality of life. This collaboration underscores the importance of integrating clinical excellence with supportive care solutions to improve outcomes for cancer patients worldwide. With a strong focus on innovation and patient centered outcomes, H2Ocean continues to support healthcare professionals and patients through education, research collaborations, and clinically relevant product development.

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