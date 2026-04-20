Cronus Capital Announces 10% Equity Distribution Challenge: Teases New Reality Series

Cronus Capital's CCM Logo The Creator's Incubator Logo

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following a successful market test teased on April 16, 2026, Cronus Capital Management is officially moving forward with its groundbreaking "Character & Fitness" initiative. The program features a 10% non-voting equity distribution challenge, integrated into a high-concept, unscripted reality series titled The Saturnalia Protocol A. Market Validation and Rapid Momentum-The initiative has already demonstrated significant market pull. With a strategic test-market expenditure of only $38.79 out of a substantially larger allocated budget, the concept has generated immediate momentum. The introductory YouTube content has secured over 8.9K views with an impressive average watch time of 38.3 minutes, signaling deep audience engagement, repeat visitation, and a growing demand for the firm’s unique approach to equity and employment.B. The Saturnalia Protocol: A New Vision for Reality Media- The firm owns the intellectual property rights to The Saturnalia Protocol, an original framework that Founder Braheem Passe envisions as a professional evolution of the "digestible for the masses" format popularized by hits like Love Island.- The series will document the search for individuals who embody the firm's values, offering them a stake in its future. Key features of the production include:• Visionary Direction: While the show is unscripted, it is guided by Passe’s specific creative vision.• Strategic Presence: Remaining focused on production and firm growth, Passe will appear in key moments via Zoom, maintaining a leadership role while staying grounded in the firm's operations.• Field-Tested Concepts: Passe personally conducted field research, presenting the marketing visuals to the public to ensure the content resonates with a broad demographic.C. Operational Stability and Future Growth- The launch comes as Cronus Capital’s infrastructure reaches full maturity. The firm is now in a "plug-and-play" phase, using this initiative to identify operational gaps and refine processes to provide long-term stability for those seeking modern employment opportunities."This venture is fueled by the magnetic energy that drives all my professional pursuits," says Braheem Passe. "By moving this series from YouTube to broader networks in the future, we are creating a recurring cultural phenomenon that aligns with the core pulse of our business."- This strategic move allows Passe to remain dedicated to the firm’s continuous expansion while building a brand that thrives on transparency, creativity, and equity earned.For more information regarding the ‘Character & Fitness’ initiative or The Saturnalia Protocol, please contact support@cronusam.com or visit www.cronusam.com www.youtube.com/channel/UCgi9yem3HRZiKJ4mIy3CaUA , or www.cronusam.com/our-brands/the-creator's-incubator To ensure a streamlined and formalized selection process, all interviews will be conducted virtually. We will not host in-person interviews at any stage to maintain operational efficiency and prevent large public gatherings or queues that could cause any negative press.________________________________________About Cronus Capital Management: Cronus Capital Management is a forward-thinking investment and management firm dedicated to operational grit, innovative marketing strategies, and the empowerment of talent through unique equity opportunities.

The Saturnalia Protocol

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