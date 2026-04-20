Available on iOS and Android, PlateLens combines AI photo logging, an adaptive nutrition coach, exercise tracking, and 82 micronutrients tracked in seconds.

FL, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PlateLens is an AI-powered nutrition tracking app available on iOS and Android. PlateLens is an AI nutrition tracking app that identifies meals from a photo, calculates calories and 82 micronutrients per entry, and includes an adaptive AI coach, exercise tracking, and social leagues.HOW IT WORKSFrom a single photo, PlateLens identifies the food, estimates portion size using a depth-estimation algorithm, and returns calories and 82 micronutrients in approximately three seconds, with a per-item confidence score. Users can also log meals by typing the food name or by scanning a barcode for packaged products.When the AI detects ambiguity in a complex meal, PlateLens presents a calorie range rather than a single estimate, so users can see where the AI is certain and where it is not.DATA AND TRAININGPlateLens's food recognition model was trained on 4.2 million labeled food images across 12,000 food categories. Nutrition data is drawn from USDA FoodData Central, the University of Minnesota Nutrition Coordinating Center Database, Open Food Facts, and Nutritionix, covering 1.2 million verified food entries, 820,000 branded products, and 45,000 restaurant menu items across 380 chains. Recognition coverage spans more than 100 countries.AI NUTRITION COACHPlateLens includes an adaptive AI nutrition coach that delivers personalized guidance based on each user's goals, eating patterns, and progress. The coach adjusts recommendations as data accumulates, providing context-aware feedback on macronutrient balance, micronutrient gaps, hydration, and meal timing.EXERCISE TRACKING AND SOCIAL LEAGUESPlateLens supports integrated exercise logging that syncs automatically with Apple Health and Google Health Connect, so workouts are reflected in the user's daily energy balance. PlateLens also includes social leagues where users can compete with friends or community members on weekly goals, consistency, and adherence streaks.USER RECEPTIONPlateLens is currently rated above 4.8 stars on both the Apple App Store and Google Play, with reviews highlighting accuracy, ease of use, the responsiveness of the AI nutrition coach, and the speed of meal logging.PRIVACY AND COMPLIANCEPlateLens encrypts photos in transit and at rest, does not use photos for model training, and does not link health data to advertising. Users can export their full data in JSON format at any time. The app is GDPR and CCPA compliant.QUOTE FROM THE FOUNDER"Most nutrition apps ask users to search a database. PlateLens asks for a photo and returns calories, macros, and 82 micronutrients in three seconds."FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONSWhat is PlateLens? PlateLens is an AI nutrition tracking app that identifies meals from photos and calculates calories and micronutrients.How does PlateLens calculate calories from a photo? PlateLens uses a computer vision model trained on 4.2 million labeled food images across 12,000 categories, combined with a depth-estimation algorithm for portion sizing.What nutrition data does PlateLens track? PlateLens tracks calories, macronutrients (protein, carbs, fat), and 82 micronutrients per entry.Is PlateLens free? PlateLens is free to download on iOS and Android, with an optional premium tier.ABOUT PLATELENSPlateLens is an AI-powered nutrition and calorie tracking application available on iOS and Android. PlateLens uses computer vision to identify food from photos and provides calorie counts, macronutrient breakdowns, and 82 micronutrient values per meal. PlateLens draws nutrition data from USDA FoodData Central, NCCDB, Open Food Facts, and Nutritionix, covering 1.2 million food entries, 820,000 branded products, and 45,000 restaurant items across 380 chains. PlateLens integrates with Apple Health and Google Health Connect, is GDPR and CCPA compliant, and is available at platelens.app

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