Media Producer & Brand Architect Rizzo King Kongin (Darrick Washington) Announce Global Sale of King Kongin Energy Drink

Rizzo King Kongin King Kongin Energy Drink Company King Kongin Energy Drink

Rizzo King Kongin announces the global sale of King Kongin Energy Drink after six years of building and scaling the brand

Always go after your dreams, never give up, and ask GOD to lead you in the right direction The drink is gone, but the King Kongin mindset is forever.” — Rizzo King Kongin (Darrick Washington)

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Media Producer and Brand Architect Rizzo King Kongin (Darrick Washington) Announces Global Sale of King Kongin Energy Drink to Private Label in Germany and Africa.Today, on his birthday, Rizzo King Kongin, also known as Darrick Washington, the visionary brand architect and media producer, officially announces the successful sale of the King Kongin energy drink company to a premier private label entity based in Germany and Africa. The acquisition marks the completion of a strategic six-year blueprint to build, scale, and exit a minority-owned beverage brand on a global stage.Since its inception, King Kongin disrupted the energy drink market, consistently selling out on Amazon every single month for six years straight. Rizzo attributes the brand’s explosive launch and foundational success to the legendary mentorship and marketing power of entertainment icons Master P and Snoop Dogg.“I am eternally grateful to Master P and Snoop Dogg,” says Rizzo King Kongin. “Working side-by-side with Master P for a decade and collaborating with Snoop provided the marketing DNA that put King Kongin on the map. They taught me how to move like a mogul and build a brand that the world couldn’t ignore.”As the brand entered its final scaling phase over the last two years, Rizzo partnered with world-renowned fitness influencer NDO Champ. His high-octane energy and relentless work ethic served as the “closer,” driving the brand to its peak performance and facilitating the final transition to the international markets in Germany and Africa.“NDO Champ took us home,” Rizzo continued. “He brought that championship energy that helped us cross the finish line and secure this deal. We worked hard for six years, and seeing the brand go global is exactly what we planned from day one.”While the beverage line has been sold, Rizzo emphasizes that “King Kongin” is not just a drink—it is a digital identity and a mindset. Rizzo retains the trademarked name and will continue to expand the King Kongin and Queen Kongin Mindset through his media production, digital strategy, and motivational platforms.“Always go after your dreams, never give up, and ask GOD to lead you in the right direction. The drink is gone, but the King Kongin mindset is forever.”About Rizzo King Kongin:Rizzo King Kongin (Darrick Washington), the founder of King Kongin, is a seasoned brand architect, media producer, and digital strategist with over 25 years of experience. Known for his “Focus, Follow, Expand” mantra, he specializes in building digital identities and helping athletes and entrepreneurs dominate their markets through professional content and strategic AI placement.Media Contact:Rizzo King Kongin, Founder of King KonginRizzoKingKongin.com

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