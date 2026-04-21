Savor Health Announces Pledge and Commitment to Standards of CMS Health Tech Ecosystem In First Wave Launch

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Savor Health pledge focus on seamless, efficient and effective experiences for Medicare beneficiaries through data security, interoperability, transparency.

“When I started Savor Health my goal was to empower patients with greater control over and autonomy of their healthcare by offering safe, guidelines-based personalized nutrition recommendations.” — Susan Bratton, CEO and Founder

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Savor Health a leader in precision nutrition interventions for chronic disease and inventor of the world’s first and only AI-based / human-supported clinically-validated digital dietitian, Ina, the “Intelligent Nutrition Assistant,” is pleased to announce its pledge and commitment to the standards of the CMS Health Technology Ecosystem . CMS’ First Wave Launch event brought together CMS infrastructure and a new Medicare App Library of patient-facing applications to eliminate or minimize healthcare’s burdensome and repetitive clipboard-based patient-intake process and make available to Medicare beneficiaries innovative and easy-to-use technologies that support and empower their health and wellness. Unlimited access to Inais now available to all Medicare beneficiaries ranging from those who are healthy up to and including those with multiple chronic conditions including pre-diabetes, diabetes, and obesity as well as cancer, cardiovascular disease, and kidney disease.By building the functionality to, with patient consent, connect to and ingest medical record data, Savor Health will augment its proprietary database of nearly a decade’s worth of longitudinal, multi-turn conversational data with current and historical lab values, encounter visit data, clinical notes and other data to further personalize Ina’s precision nutrition interventions. Added to the robust behavioral and contextual dataset offering the “why” behind patient’s food and nutrition decisions from their real world lived experience, the high-fidelity data now available due to the CMS Health Technology Ecosystem innovations will enable further personalization.“When I started Savor Health my goal was to empower patients with greater control and autonomy in their healthcare by offering safe, guidelines-based personalized nutrition recommendations reflective of their clinical profile and lived environment/context. We over-indexed on context because environmental factors are often a significant barrier to adherence. Our easy-to-use interface captures real-time, real-world data and offers access to nutrition support anytime, anyplace, anywhere. What CMS has done in democratizing access to patient clinical data is a game changer for beneficiaries. We are thrilled to join the other patient-centric, data safety and privacy-committed innovators in CMS’s First Wave Launch,” said Susan Bratton, CEO and Founder.Savor Health has also been awarded the DiMe Seal which demonstrates Savor Health’s compliance with DiMe’s comprehensive framework of best practices across clinical evidence, data privacy, security, and usability. “It’s an honor to be awarded the DiMe Seal. It underscores our commitment from inception to adhere to the highest data security and privacy standards, high clinical rigor, patient safety, and the traceability and auditability of a ‘glass box’. This is the next step in our focused and milestone-based evolution,” said Vera Steullet, PhD, Savor Health’s CTO.How It WorksSigning up for Inais a simple 4-step process for Medicare beneficiaries:- Visit the Medicare App Library and locate the Savor Health/Inatile.- Scan QR Code link to the sign-up landing page for simple and secure identity verification process and consent to provide Inamedical records.- Enter mobile phone number.- Complete short intake survey to establish baseline profile.From here, beneficiaries begin texting with Ina24/7 on-demand and receive personalized nutrition. Examples include:• Individually customized recipes, menu plans, foods to eat/avoid, all based on clinical information and context including language, literacy, cultural preferences, allergies, budget and more.• Tips to manage and mitigate medication and treatment side effects like such as nausea and vomiting, constipation or diarrhea.• Portability to where nutrition decisions are made – in restaurants and at grocery store or at home looking at a cookbook.About Savor Health. Savor Health is a leading precision nutrition technology provider with 15 years of experience, starting as the first medically-tailored meal delivery provider and evolving to the world's first AI-based / human-supported nutrition knowledge platform. Ina, our proprietary platform and digital dietitian, was engineered for the complexity of cancer and the fragile cancer patient psyche, providing safe, guidelines-based, and precise nutrition support in a warm, approachable, and comforting manner. Inareplicates the knowledge, logic, and compassion of Registered Dietitians, delivering it affordably and scalably via an enterprise SaaS license. Ina's market-leading results include 94% satisfaction, 84% adherence, and 88% clinical improvement. Notably, users see a 36% to 45% sustained reduction in the severity of nausea, vomiting, constipation, and diarrhea, top side effects of cancer and GLP-1s.

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