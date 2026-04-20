Payvand Names Ziba Alizadeh as President & Managing Director

Veteran staffing executive, consultant, and keynote speaker joins Payvand to lead its next era of expansion across staffing, consulting, and leadership.

Payvand was built on a simple truth. The right connection changes everything. Our clients deserve a partner who leads with intention and delivers with excellence.” — Ziba Alizadeh

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Payvand Solutions Group announced the appointment of Ziba Alizadeh as President & Managing Director. With more than 25 years of experience building and scaling organizations across staffing, workforce solutions, and leadership consulting, Alizadeh brings an extraordinary record of growth, innovation, and industry leadership to one of the most formidable staffing firms in the nation. Her appointment signals a new era for Payvand and further cements the firm's position as a powerhouse in the industry, now led by one of the most credentialed and accomplished executives in the market today.Alizadeh's appointment marks a defining moment for Payvand as the firm deepens its commitment to delivering best-in-class workforce solutions across healthcare, business operations, finance and accounting, information technology, human resources, legal, and supply chain. Under her leadership, Payvand will strengthen and grow its national footprint, elevate its consultative approach, and expand its proprietary candidate networks to serve employers and job seekers across the country.Alizadeh began her career as an executive assistant at a retained search firm before moving into recruiting, where she built deep expertise across contingency, retained, and contract search. What followed was a career marked by an uncommon ability to build from the ground up, scale with precision, and lead organizations through periods of significant and sustained growth. Her proven track record spans businesses of all sizes, from early-stage ventures to large-scale enterprise operations, and has consistently delivered measurable results in even the most competitive markets.Most notably, during her tenure at Employbridge, one of the largest staffing firms in the United States, Alizadeh was a multiple-time President's Club winner who helped scale the professional business from $100 million to more than $300 million in revenue. She built and launched a healthcare staffing division entirely from the ground up and drove growth exceeding 200% over several consecutive years, concluding her tenure as Regional Vice President with oversight of national expansion strategies across healthcare and professional staffing divisions. Her ability to place C-suite executives, build high-performing sales teams, and guide organizations through complex hiring challenges has made her one of the most sought-after voices in the industry.Beyond her operational achievements, Alizadeh is an accomplished keynote speaker whose sessions on leadership, sales strategy, and high-performance team dynamics have earned widespread acclaim for being direct, human, deeply practical, and immediately actionable. She has presented at premier industry events nationwide, delivering her signature Power of Words framework to audiences of staffing professionals, business leaders, and aspiring executives.Alizadeh holds the Certified Internet Recruiter (CIR), Advanced Certified Internet Recruiter (ACIR), Certified Staffing Professional (CSP), and Certified Search Consultant (CSC) certifications. She serves on the American Staffing Association's healthcare and women in leadership committees, holds a seat on the California Staffing Professionals' membership committee, and was named to Staffing Industry Analysts' prestigious 40 Under 40 list in 2025, a recognition reserved for the industry's most outstanding emerging leaders.Under Alizadeh's leadership, Payvand will pursue a bold vision for what staffing can and should be. The firm's name says it all. Payvand, meaning "to connect," is not just a word but a philosophy that runs through every relationship the firm builds, every search it conducts, and every solution it delivers. Rooted in the belief that the right alignment of people, skills, and strategy does not simply fill a role but moves an entire business forward, Payvand will continue to challenge the transactional norms of the industry by leading with expertise, intention, and a genuine commitment to outcomes that matter long after the placement is made. There is no better executive to lead that charge than Alizadeh, whose career has been defined by doing exactly that.About PayvandPayvand is a national staffing, workforce solutions, and leadership consulting firm headquartered in California. The firm partners with employers, job seekers, and organizations across healthcare, business operations, finance and accounting, information technology, human resources, legal, and supply chain. Payvand is known for exceptional client and candidate retention, a consultative approach, and an unwavering commitment to results. For more information, visit payvandsolutions.com.

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