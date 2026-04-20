Castanet and Major Market Broadcasting Launch Hybrid ATSC 3.0 / 5G Broadcast Internet Pilot in Silicon Valley

Revised release expands on commercial deployment strategy, LPTV monetization and Diya TV engagement initiatives

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Editor’s Note: This updated release supersedes a prior April 19, 2026 announcement and provides expanded details on the Silicon Valley pilot deployment and strategic partnership initiatives.Signaling a New Era for LPTV and the Broader Internet Ecosystem - Powered by Castanet’s seamless integration of the best of ATSC 3.0 and 5G Broadcast.At the forefront of innovation during the NAB Show, Castanet Corporation and Major Market Broadcasting today announced the launch of a commercial-ready 5G Broadcast Internet pilot network in Silicon Valley, the epicenter of global technology and media transformation.This milestone deployment demonstrates a real-world, standards-based implementation of next-generation hybrid ATSC 3.0 / 5G Broadcast infrastructure, positioning Low Power Television (LPTV) spectrum as a foundational asset in the future of the telecom and internet ecosystem.“With our commercial-ready pilot network jointly developed with Castanet, we demonstrate the future of the industry right where the transformation of media and broadcast is happening. We are excited about our investment in Castanet and the joint work we are doing to take the industry into a new, bright future." — Ravi Kapur, Founder & CEO, Major Market BroadcastingTransforming LPTV into a Scalable Internet PlatformAs the media industry faces increasing pressure from on-demand streaming and the collapse of traditional business models, Castanet's 5G Broadcast Internet introduces a direct-to-device, one-to-all delivery architecture that fundamentally reshapes cost economics and scalability.Unlike traditional unicast networks, which strain under the weight of video traffic and emerging AI workloads, Castanet's approach enables:● Massively scalable delivery of live streamed and edge-cached on-demand video and AI-generated content● Consistent, high-quality streaming with no buffering● Low-latency performance independent of network congestion● Seamless delivery across both mobile and fixed devices"The unicast internet was never built for video on demand, live streaming, or generative AI at scale. The Castanet 5G Broadcast Internet provides a seamless path for the LPTV industry to accommodate local content creation and delivery into a profitable, internet-native model, delivering engaging content using our hybrid ATSC3.0 / 5G Broadcast architecture.” — Vern Fotheringham, Founder & Executive Chairman, Castanet CorporationA New Business Model for LPTV BroadcastersThe Silicon Valley pilot establishes a compelling new commercial framework for LPTV station owners, enabling them to:● Monetize spectrum through high-value internet broadband delivery● Generate new revenue streams from content distribution partnerships● Reduce capital expenditure through shared infrastructure economics● Future-proof their operations against the ongoing decline of traditional linear broadcast televisionThis partnership model offers LPTV operators a pathway to become integral nodes in a next- generation internet infrastructure — a role that carries significant public interest and sustainable economic value.Diya TV: Bringing Next-Generation Engagement to Diverse CommunitiesDiya TV, the nation’s largest Asian American television network, is a Major Market Broadcasting enterprise that reaches more than 85 million viewers across the country. Diya TV will leverage the Castanet engagement platform to deliver richer, more interactive viewing experiences to its audiences, extending the platform’s capabilities beyond C5G Interactive Live sports. For Diya TV’s highly affluent and educated South Asian viewership, this means interactive programming, community-driven content discovery, and new forms of audience participation delivered through mobile and web experiences. In parallel, Diya TV will also participate in the C5G Interactive Live Sports initiative, working jointly with sports teams and leagues to bring gamified, second-screen fanengagement to audiences.“The Castanet engagement platform gives Diya TV a powerful new way to connect with our audience. Our viewers are deeply passionate about their culture, their communities, and their sports, and now we have the infrastructure to meet them where they are, with experiences that go far beyond traditional broadcasting. This is what the future of diverse media looks like.” — Deepti Dawar, Diya TV COO.Why Silicon Valley — And Why NowThe choice of Silicon Valley as the launch location for this pilot is deliberate and strategic. As the global center of technology innovation, Silicon Valley provides both the technical ecosystem and the market credibility required to demonstrate the viability of Castanet’s 5G Broadcast Internet atcommercial scale. The NAB Show announcement positions Castanet and Major Market Broadcasting at the vanguard of a paradigm shift — one that is set to redefine the roles of broadcast spectrum, LPTV licensees, and internet service delivery across North America.About Castanet CorporationCastanet is pioneering 5G Broadcast Internet — a revolutionary network and platform that uses LPTV broadcast spectrum to deliver live streaming and video on demand including AI generated content directly to consumers at massive scale. By transforming the economics of one-to-many content delivery, Castanet enables broadcasters, content owners, and platform operators to reach audiences with unprecedented efficiency and quality. Leveraging its engagement platform, Castanet works with content owners to deliver and monetize innovative content experiences in the digital era, including the C5G Interactive Live Sports app.About Major Market BroadcastingFounded in 2009, Major Market Broadcasting is the largest Asian American-owned broadcast group in the United States, with more than 20 television stations reaching more than 85 million Americans.The company owns and operates Diya TV, the nation’s largest Asian American television network, and airs more than 100 channels serving diverse urban and rural communities across its over-the-air platform.Major Market Broadcasting is actively investing in next-generation technologies to secure the long-term relevance and value of its station portfolio and the broader broadcast industry.Media ContactsCastanet CorporationAlexander RenzAlex@castanet-5g.com+1-206-913-7966Major Market BroadcastingDeepti Dawarhello@diyatvusa.com+1-650-503-3492###This press release contains forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

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