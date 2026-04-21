Hutton Brickyards River Pavilion Returns for a Season of Seafood, Sunsets, and Live Music on the Hudson

Hutton Brickyards River Pavilion Chef Edward Harder combines French techniques with Italian and Asian influences The Pavilion offers a unique opportunity to spend lazy weekend afternoons lounging, playing games, or socializing

Chef Edward Harder returns to the Kingston waterfront for a season of seafood-forward dining, sunset rituals, and a lineup of live jazz, dancing, and festivals

There's a feeling at River Pavilion you can't quite get anywhere else - the river moving past, the open air, the sense that the whole Hudson Valley shows up here in summer.” — Karl Slovin, Owner, Hutton Brickyards

KINGSTON, NY, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- It is officially spring, and the Hutton Brickyards River Pavilion reopens for the season on May 8 with a weekend of lobster rolls, oysters, and cocktails.Across the 100-acre riverfront site, Hutton Brickyards once again becomes a premier cultural hub for the Hudson Valley, pairing its industrial heritage with a robust calendar of weekly programming and large-scale seasonal festivities.Opening weekend culminates on Mother’s Day (Sunday, May 10) with a three-course brunch, bottomless bubbles, and live music. This celebration sets the tone for a season filled with live entertainment, exceptional food, and festive gatherings.Back for his third season at Hutton Brickyards is esteemed local chef Edward Harder, who combines French techniques with Italian and Asian influences. Harder is rounding out this year’s menu at the River Pavilion with an abundance of local ingredients, seasonal favorites, and seafood offerings, including a stocked raw bar with fresh oysters, shrimp, Prince Edward Island mussels, and lobster.To celebrate the daily spectacle of the riverside sunset, the Pavilion will debut 'Golden Hour' (Tuesday–Saturday, 5pm–6pm), featuring a raw bar menu at approachable prices, including $2 oysters and $10 frozen specialty cocktails.Seafood leads the menu this season, with ember-roasted diver scallops and whole branzino. Vegetarians are equally considered, with fire-roasted carrots and beets from Davenport Farm, while carnivores can expect a 14oz Allen Brothers grass-fed New York strip — herb-crusted, wood-oven seared, and served with crispy fingerling potatoes and broccolini.The cocktails are a highlight at the River Pavilion with specialty Hutton mixers like Brickmaker’s Bitter (bourbon, sweet vermouth, and orange bitters) and Riverbank Refresher (fresh watermelon, rum, lime and mint.) The bar is stocked with local draft and bottled beers, an assortment of wines, not to mention an array of mocktails and non-alcoholic options.Karl Slovin, Owner of Hutton Brickyards, said: “There's a feeling at River Pavilion you can't quite get anywhere else - the river moving past, the open air, the sense that the whole Hudson Valley shows up here in summer. This season, we're leaning even further into that, and we can't wait to share what we've built. With Chef Edward Harder’s menu and a calendar filled with music, dancing, and gatherings, we’re inviting guests to experience this remarkable riverfront in a way that feels vibrant, welcoming, and unmistakably Kingston.”This historic riverside destination offers pet-friendly and family-friendly open lawns, open skies, and the grandeur of one of the nation’s most storied waterways passing by. There's also easy access to the Empire State Trail, the nation’s longest greenway trail, extending all the way to Canada, and perfect for cyclists, walkers, runners, and outdoor enthusiasts.The Pavilion's 2026 season transforms the historic grounds into a multi-stage event venue. Weekly programming kicks off May 13 with Live Jazz on the River every Wednesday, followed by the June 2 debut of Line Dancing at the Lidgerwood Pavilion — a high-energy Tuesday night residency hosted by Under the Sun.The event calendar includes monthly themed brunches starting with a high-production Pride Drag Brunch (three-course, prix fixe) on June 6, expansive clambakes, and a three-day Broadway Festival (August 14–16) bringing world-class theatrical performances to the river stage.This is a unique opportunity to spend lazy weekend afternoons lounging, playing games, catching up on some reading, or socializing. Stay longer and you can witness the Pavilion’s sunset ritual with the ringing of the river bell and the lighting of the torches along the water.Hutton Brickyards River Pavilion is open to the public:- Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 5pm - 9pm- Thursdays from noon - 9pm- Fridays and Saturdays from noon - 9pm (bar stays open until 10pm)- Sundays for brunch starting at 11am until 2:30pm, and then opening for dinner from 2:30 until 7pm.For the full seasonal event calendar and to book tickets, visit http://huttonbrickyards.com/theriverpavilion About Hutton BrickyardsHutton Brickyards Riverfront Hotel + Venue is a one-of-a-kind retreat located in Kingston, New York, offering 100 acres with scenic Hudson River views, private cabins, exceptional dining, and curated event experiences. Anchoring the property is the historic Edgewood Mansion, a timeless architectural gem that adds heritage and elegance to the guest experience and serves as a stunning backdrop for weddings, gatherings, and cultural events. From serene escapes to grand celebrations, the property provides guests with an unforgettable blend of nature, design, and hospitality. Hutton Brickyards is professionally managed by Waterford Hotel Group, a leading hospitality management company with a national reputation for excellence. For more information, visit www.huttonbrickyards.com Press Contact

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