AB Global Appoints Rob Clapacs as Gold Standard Screening Advisor to Strengthen Compliance-First Growth Strategy

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AB Global , The Gold Standard in Background Screening, today announced the appointment of Rob Clapacs as Gold Standard Screening Advisor, reinforcing the company’s continued investment in experienced industry professionals who understand that background screening is a critical risk management function—not a commodity.Clapacs brings more than 20 years of experience in background screening, workforce solutions, and enterprise account development. He has held senior roles with DISA Global Solutions, Global HR Research, and IntelliCorp Records, Inc., where he built a reputation for helping organizations navigate the complexities of hiring risk, compliance, and operational execution.A graduate of Bowling Green State University, Clapacs is a 10-time President’s Club Award winner and holds advanced certification in the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA). He is aligned with Professional Background Screening Association standards, underscoring his commitment to compliance and best practices.“Most screening programs are built for convenience. Very few are built to stand up over time,” said Clapacs. “That’s where the real difference is made.”“Rob brings a level of experience and perspective that goes beyond selling screening solutions,” said Brittany Bollinger Boyle , Founder and CEO of AB Global. “He understands where risk actually lives in the hiring process—and more importantly, how to address it in a way that holds up under scrutiny. That alignment is exactly what defines the Gold Standard.”In his role, Clapacs will work with organizations to evaluate and strengthen their background screening programs, shifting the focus from speed and cost alone to defensibility, transparency, and long-term risk mitigation.His appointment supports AB Global’s broader strategy to deliver screening solutions that are audit-ready, compliance-driven, and aligned with real-world hiring risk.At a time when data privacy, regulatory scrutiny, and workforce accountability are under increasing pressure, AB Global continues to differentiate through a clear and disciplined approach:Compliance Without Compromise.Service Without Shortcuts.The Gold Standard in Background ScreeningAbout AB GlobalAB Global is The Gold Standard in Background Screening, delivering compliant, U.S.-based, and technology-driven background screening solutions trusted by employers nationwide. With dual PBSA accreditations (U.S. and Global), AB Global provides unmatched expertise across criminal records, verifications, occupational health, drug testing, and continuous workforce monitoring.From its Client Concierge Service to Screening University , the industry’s only free, SHRM & HRCI-accredited education courses, AB Global redefines what employers should expect from a background screening partner. Every solution is built around data security, ethical operations, and compliance without compromise, with zero offshoring and 100% of candidate PII processed on U.S. soil.

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