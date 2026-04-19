Honduras Coffee Experience at Origin Named Among Top 100 in the Americas

Coffee Omakase experience at Spirit Origin in Roatán, Honduras, featuring curated coffee pairings with panoramic Caribbean ocean views Guests enjoying a Coffee Omakase experience at Spirit Origin in Roatán, Honduras, where specialty coffee is served through a guided tasting at origin Spirit Origin’s Coffee Omakase experience in Roatán, Honduras — an intimate, origin-driven tasting featuring Honduras’ top Cup of Excellence coffees in a purpose-built omakase bar overlooking the Caribbean.

Spirit Origin in Roatán recognized for its Coffee Omakase and roasted-at-origin concept redefining specialty coffee

ROATAN, BAY ISLANDS, HONDURAS, April 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spirit Origin Coffee , a specialty coffee concept based in Roatán, Honduras, has been named among the Top 100 Coffee Shops in North, Central America & the Caribbean for 2026, a ranking that evaluated more than 4,000 coffee shops through a combination of expert judging and public voting.More than a traditional café, Spirit Origin represents a new category in specialty coffee: experiencing world-class coffee at origin.At the center of the concept is a Coffee Omakase —a guided tasting experience limited to 21 guests per session—where multiple coffee preparations are paired with refined dishes and presented with panoramic ocean views. The experience brings guests closer to coffee than ever before, connecting them directly to the source, process, and story behind each cup.While most of the world’s highest-quality coffee is exported, Spirit Origin is part of a growing movement to keep value in producing countries, allowing guests to experience award-winning Honduran coffees, including Cup of Excellence–recognized lots, where they are grown, processed, and roasted.“This recognition validates a new model for coffee,” said Kathya Irias, Founder of Spirit Origin Coffee. “For decades, the best coffee has left producing countries. We are building something different, where exceptional coffee is experienced at origin, creating value locally and offering something truly unique to guests.”The ranking places Spirit Origin alongside leading coffee destinations across the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean, marking a significant milestone not only for the company but also for Roatán, which is being recognized in this ranking for the first time, placing the island on the global specialty coffee map.Located in Roatán, one of the Caribbean’s fastest-growing tourism markets, Spirit Origin has quickly established itself as a leading Roatan coffee experience for travelers seeking premium, immersive offerings that combine specialty coffee, gastronomy, and hospitality.In addition to its on-site experiences, Spirit Origin ships freshly roasted coffee weekly to the United States and over 60 countries worldwide, bringing coffee roasted at origin directly to consumers.As experiential travel continues to grow globally, Spirit Origin sits at the intersection of specialty coffee, luxury hospitality, and origin-based experiences, redefining how coffee is discovered, experienced, and valued.

Coffee Omakase Experience at Origin in Roatán, Honduras

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