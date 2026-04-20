Imagine H2O Announces 2026 Global Accelerator Cohort of Startups Advancing Water Solutions for Utilities and Industry

New global cohort focused on technologies designed for near-term adoption in water systems

Water has never had a shortage of innovation” — Scott Bryan, president of Imagine H2O

SAN FRANCISCO , CA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Imagine H2O , a leading global water innovation organization, today announced its 2026 cohort. The cohort includes 18 startups from eight countries across North America, Asia, and Europe that are developing solutions to critical water challenges across utilities and industry.Globally, as new regulations targeting contaminants like PFAS take effect and industrial water demand surges, from data centers to advanced manufacturing, the water sector is under increasing pressure to adopt solutions that are not only innovative but ready for adoption. However, many technologies still face challenges reaching adoption due to procurement complexity and limited pathways for early deployment. This year’s cohort reflects that shift, with startups building technologies designed to meet urgent needs across utilities, industry, and government.Since its founding in 2009, Imagine H2O has supported more than 270 startups and funded over 70 pilot projects worldwide, helping bring impactful water technologies from concept to deployment. Over the past eight years, the organization has expanded its focus on supporting pilot deployments globally through programs and initiatives, including its Water Innovation Pilot Fund.“Water has never had a shortage of innovation,” said Scott Bryan, president of Imagine H2O. “It had a shortage of solutions that fit the system. What stands out in this cohort is how many companies are building with procurement, risk, and real customers in mind from day one.”The 2026 cohort includes startups addressing critical challenges across PFAS detection and destruction, water reuse, resource recovery, and AI-driven system optimization areas, seeing heightened demand as utilities and industrial operators work to modernize infrastructure and reduce risk.● Active Membranes (United States) – Electro-active membranes that actively prevent fouling● AlgaFilm Technologies (Canada) – Algae-based wastewater treatment with valuable byproducts● AquaPoro (United States) – Atmospheric water generation below humidity thresholds● AxNano (United States) – On-site permanent PFAS destruction for wastewater● Beyond The Dome (United States) – Rapid sludge destruction including PFAS and microplastics● Biota (United States) – Fast, affordable on-site PFAS testing tools● Brightwater Tools (United States) – Freeze concentration that turns liquid waste into resources● Delta Bravo AI (United States) – Agentic AI operating system for water utilities● Flonergia (Canada) – Air-powered water movement with no moving parts● Molendotech (United Kingdom) – Portable 15-minute field water contamination testingImagine H2O Asia Cohort:● DataXquad (Singapore) – AI autopilot for pump station optimisation and operation● NM3 Tech (Singapore) – Automated water sampling and quality monitoring for regulators● NTi Technology (Singapore) – Hybrid membranes for harsh wastewater and heat recovery● Green Vigor (Hong Kong) – Micro-hydro systems for electricity generation in buildings● Earthfokus (India) – Retrofit system that captures cooling tower vapor for reuse● Exposome (India) – Regenerable molecular filtration for industrial and air treatment● Uravu Labs (India) – Liquid desiccant system turning waste heat into water● Resistomap Oy (Finland) – Surveillance platform for antimicrobial resistance monitoringThese startups will be featured at San Francisco Climate Week and Singapore International Water Week, where they will engage with investors, utilities, policymakers, and industry leaders to explore opportunities for pilot deployment and commercial adoption.As the water sector evolves, innovation is increasingly defined not just by technological advancement, but by the ability to meet immediate market demand. Together, the Accelerator and Imagine H2O Asia programs reflect the organization’s commitment to building a global pipeline of water innovators building practical, scalable solutions designed for deployment today.***About Imagine H2OImagine H2O is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to entrepreneurs building transformative solutions around the future of water. The organization’s innovation programs provide startups with the resources, insight and visibility to launch and scale water solutions. By partnering with industry and policy experts, and a global network of customers and investors, Imagine H2O has become a proven path to market for emerging water technology businesses. Since 2009, Imagine H2O has supported 215+ startups who have deployed their solutions in 50+ countries and have raised more than $1B in investment. Learn more about Imagine H2O

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