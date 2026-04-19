Goal Line Moving Expands Service Area Across the Twin Cities Metro, Bringing Moving to More Minnesota Communities

Maple Grove–based mover adds crew capacity and broadens coverage to meet rising relocation demand across Minneapolis, St. Paul, and surrounding suburbs

TWIN CITIES, MN, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MAPLE GROVE, MN — April 19, 2026 — Goal Line Moving, a locally owned and operated moving company with over 3,000 completed moves and nine years of service in the Twin Cities, today announced an expansion of its service area across the greater Minneapolis–St. Paul metro. The expansion includes additional crews, expanded dispatch capacity from its Ham Lake and Maple Grove locations, and broadened coverage into more suburban communities throughout Minnesota.With Twin Cities relocation services activity climbing — driven by a tight housing market, return-to-office mandates, and continued growth in north and west metro suburbs — Goal Line Moving is investing in its team and fleet to ensure homeowners, renters, and businesses across the region have access to professional, transparently priced moving services."We've spent nine years earning the trust of Twin Cities families and businesses one move at a time, and demand has grown far beyond what we imagined when we started," said Tyler Ancheta, Owner of Goal Line Moving. "Expanding our service area means more of our neighbors — from Minneapolis and St. Paul to the outer-ring suburbs — can count on the same careful, on-time, respectful service our customers already know us for."Expanded Coverage Across the Twin CitiesGoal Line Moving now provides full residential and commercial moving services across a broader footprint of the Twin Cities metro, including:Minneapolis, St. Paul, and first-ring suburbs including Edina, Bloomington, Roseville, Fridley, and St. Louis ParkNorth metro communities including Maple Grove, Brooklyn Park, Blaine, Coon Rapids, Andover, Anoka, Ham Lake, Lino Lakes, Mounds View, Champlin, and Elk RiverWest and southwest metro communities including Plymouth, Minnetonka, Eden Prairie, Chanhassen, and RogersEast metro including WoodburyA Full Range of Moving ServicesGoal Line Moving's expanded offering includes local moving, long-distance moving, commercial and office relocations, professional packing services, moving labor, full-service moves, and renovation move management — a specialty service for homeowners, landlords, and property managers navigating remodels.Every move includes transparent pricing with free quotes, trained professional crews, and a customized approach to each job. The company is fully licensed and insured, operates under USDOT #2926126, and meets all MNDOT requirements for moving companies in Minnesota."Every move is unique, and that's how we treat it," Tyler added. "Whether it's a one-bedroom apartment in Uptown, a four-bedroom home in Maple Grove, or an office relocation in downtown St. Paul, our team shows up on time, handles belongings with care, and finishes the job the right way."Booking and Free QuotesTwin Cities residents and businesses can request a free, no-obligation moving quote at www.goallinemoving.com , by calling (612) 361-9916, or by emailing goallinemoving@gmail.com. Peak-season slots for the 2026 moving season are filling quickly, and early booking is strongly recommended.About Goal Line MovingGoal Line Moving is a locally owned and operated residential and commercial moving company serving the Twin Cities metro and the state of Minnesota. Founded in 2017, the company has completed more than 3,000 moves with a reputation built on transparent pricing, professional crews, and consistent five-star customer reviews across Google, Yelp, and Thumbtack. Services include local moving, long-distance moving, commercial moving, packing services, moving labor, full-service moves, and renovation move management. Goal Line Moving operates from locations in Ham Lake and Maple Grove, Minnesota. Learn more at www.goallinemoving.com

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