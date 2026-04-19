Foldin Opens Public Beta: A Real-Life Social Network Designed Around the Courage to Show Up

Foldin.space opens to the public beta today, introducing a three-step flow designed to turn scrolling into stepping out: Step Out. Find Out. Show Up.

I'm an introverted founder. I understand, for some people showing up is scary, hence why Foldin has a pin down for people to step out of their comfort zone before committing to a meet up. ” — Lilis Huri, Founder & CEO, Foldin

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 20 April 2026

After 1 month in closed beta, Foldin.space opens to the public beta today, introducing a three-step flow designed to turn scrolling into stepping out: Step Out. Find Out. Show Up.

Foldin, the location-based social platform founded by Lilis Huri, has flipped the switch on public access. Until today, Foldin was invite-only. Starting 20 April 2026, anyone can sign up at foldin.space to see the nearest events, pin down their favorite spots, and discover what's actually happening in their neighborhood.

Unlike feed-based social apps built to keep users scrolling, Foldin is built on a simple belief: for many people, showing up is a big effort. So instead of asking users to commit to a full meet-up on day one, Foldin breaks the journey into smaller, lower-pressure steps.

The Foldin Flow — small steps, big change

1. Step Out — Pin Down.

Users simply step outside, look around, and pin down a cool place to hang out. Be it a café, a street event or simply a moment worth marking. Pin Down is the habit that trains attention to the real world. No commitment, no crowd. Just presence.

2. Find Out — Discover what's happening around you.

As pins grow, so does the living map. Users find events, communities, and activities nearby that actually match their interests.

3. Show Up — meet, experience, connect.

Users attend events, see who they meet, and experience the city alongside people who care about the same things. Showing up is where the real network forms.

Together, these three layers form the beginnings of a real-life social network.

Foldin enters public beta with meaningful ground truth already in place:

260+ total events hosted through the platform and its community brand Daylight Asia

22 brand and community partners onboarded

1,000+ pins placed by users across venues, events, and local activity

Available in 5 cities

17,000+ people on the waitlist prior to today's opening

What users can do starting today

Discover events near them: meetups, community activities, live event happenings

Pin down favorite spots, hidden gems, and real-time activity they see around them



About Foldin

Foldin is a real life social platform. Foldin is the real-life layer missing from today's internet, a network where showing up is the action, not scrolling. Step out & Find out what's happening around you with Foldin.



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