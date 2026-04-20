Quorum Cyber Warns Healthcare Sector to Brace for Identity-Based Attacks and Ransomware Surge

Annual Research Shows Healthcare Industry Continues to be a Prime Target for Cybercriminals and Nefarious State-Sponsored Actors

The Stryker incident shows when clinical operations and supply chains are disrupted, the impact goes far beyond IT it directly affects patient outcomes. ” — Jack Alexander, Senior Threat Intelligence Analyst at Quorum Cyber

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quorum Cyber today released new insights highlighting a sharp escalation in cyber threats targeting the healthcare and pharmaceutical sector, as attackers increasingly exploit identity systems and critical supply chains—placing patient care and operational continuity at risk.According to Quorum Cyber’s 2026 Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals Trends and Mitigation Guide , cyber activity in the sector increased by 26% year-on-year, with ransomware attacks rising 21% and data breaches up 19%, reflecting a growing shift toward data-theft-driven extortion. These findings align with the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) annual report , which identified healthcare as the most targeted sector in 2025. Healthcare organizations remain prime targets due to their reliance on uninterrupted operations and the high value of patient data and medical research. The economics favor attackers with medical records selling for $250-$1,000 each.Recent events, including the cyberattack on global medical technology provider Stryker, underscore the real-world consequences of these trends. Attackers leveraged a compromised privileged identity within a Microsoft environment to remotely wipe approximately 80,000 devices, disrupting manufacturing, order processing, and global supply chains. Hospitals downstream were forced to disconnect from services, delaying equipment delivery and impacting patient care timelines.“This is a defining moment for healthcare cyber security,” said Jack Alexander, Senior Threat Intelligence Analyst at Quorum Cyber. “The Stryker incident shows that attackers no longer need traditional malware. Control of identity is now control of the enterprise. When clinical operations and supply chains are disrupted, the impact goes far beyond IT—it directly affects patient outcomes.”Quorum Cyber’s research highlights several key trends shaping the healthcare threat landscape:● Identity-led attacks are accelerating: Threat actors are targeting cloud control planes and privileged accounts to execute high-impact actions that appear legitimate.● Ransomware remains persistent and evolving: Organized crime groups continue to exploit vulnerabilities in legacy systems and remote access tools.● Supply chain risk is increasing: Attacks on vendors and manufacturers can cascade across healthcare ecosystems, amplifying disruption.● Global targeting is widespread: Organizations across 61 countries have been affected, with the US, UK, and India most impacted.The company warns that healthcare organizations must shift their defensive strategies in response. Traditional perimeter-based security is no longer sufficient in an environment where attackers operate through trusted tools and valid credentials.Quorum Cyber recommends prioritizing:● Strong identity and access management, including least-privilege controls● Phishing-resistant multi-factor authentication● Continuous monitoring of credential exposure and dark web activity● Detection of anomalous administrative behavior in cloud environments● Robust, tested backup and recovery strategies“With attackers exploiting trusted systems and identities, detection must focus on behavior—not just malware,” added Alexander. “The window to stop these attacks often exists before disruption begins, particularly at the point of credential compromise.”Quorum Cyber supports healthcare organizations globally with threat intelligence, managed detection and response, and incident response services, helping them prepare for, respond to, and recover from cyber incidents across increasingly complex digital environments.About Quorum CyberFounded in Edinburgh in 2016, Quorum Cyber is a proactive, threat-led cyber security company helping organisations defend against an increasingly hostile digital landscape. With customers across North America, the UK, and beyond, Quorum Cyber is a Microsoft Solutions Partner for Security, a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), and the 2025 Microsoft Security MSSP of the Year. Its mission is to help good people win by providing clarity and confidence in moments of cyber risk. For more information, visit www.quorumcyber.com ###

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