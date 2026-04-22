Award-Winning Book 9 Habits of Happy Retirees Signals a Shift in How Retirement Is Being Understood

Sarah Barry, Author and Certified Professional Retirement and Life Transition Coach, based in Dubai. 9 Habits of Happy Retirees by Sarah Barry, 2026 Independent Press Award Winner, Self-Help: General category.

Dubai-based author Sarah Barry wins the 2026 Independent Press Award and travels to New York to accept in person on April 25.

The dominance of financial planning frames retirement as a numbers problem to solve, when in reality it's a life transition to design. That gap has a real human cost.” — Sarah Barry

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 9 Habits of Happy Retirees has been named a 2026 Winner of the Independent Press Award in the Self-Help: General category. Author and Coach Sarah Barry will travel from Dubai to the New York metro area to accept the award at the Annual Dinner and Ceremony on April 25, 2026.The Independent Press Award is among the publishing industry's most respected honours for independent authors and publishers worldwide, recognising excellence across more than 150 categories. The 2026 programme drew entries from across the globe.A gap the financial planning industry doesn't fillRetirement has long been framed as a numbers problem. Save enough, invest wisely, hit the target date. The financial planning industry is built around that framework, and for good reason. Financial preparation matters.But it doesn't prepare people for how to live.Many professionals arrive at retirement prepared on paper and unprepared in practice. The structure of a career disappears. Identity tied to a role or title loses its anchor. Days that once ran on momentum now require conscious design. The cost of that gap is often hidden: loss of identity, lack of structure, drifting days, strained relationships, and a quiet sense of "is this it?" despite having enough."The dominance of financial planning frames retirement as a numbers problem to solve, when in reality it's a life transition to design," says Barry. "People arrive prepared on paper but unprepared for how to live. That gap has a real human cost, and it isn't talked about enough."9 Habits of Happy Retirees addresses that gap directly. Rather than preparing readers for the logistics of retirement, it focuses on the non-financial foundations of wellbeing beyond full-time work: identity, connection, structure, contribution, and purpose. An independent publishing award in this category is not just recognition for one book. It is a signal that this conversation is gaining ground.A structural shift, not a niche concernWith longer life expectancy and improved health spans, many professionals can now expect to live 20 to 30 years beyond full-time employment. Retirement is no longer a short epilogue. For many people it is the longest chapter of their lives.That changes what preparation needs to look like. A chapter of that length requires more than a pension plan. It requires clarity about identity, structure, relationships, and how to stay engaged in ways that feel meaningful rather than merely busy."We've inherited a model of retirement designed for shorter lifespans and clearer endings," Barry explains. "Today's retirees are healthier, more experienced, and often still ambitious. The question isn't whether they can afford to stop. It's how they want to live, and for how long."The book has also received the Literary Titan Gold Book Award (Nonfiction, 2026), further reinforcing its standing in the independent publishing space.Recognition across the retirement coaching spaceThe Independent Press Award adds to a series of recent recognitions for Barry's work. Her coaching practice, Coaching Your Life, received Best Non-Financial Retirement Coaching Specialists 2026 and a Client Service Excellence Award 2026 at the Business Excellence Awards by Acquisition International. Barry was also named Best Life Coach for Retirement Transformation of 2025 by Best of Best Reviews.Taken together, these recognitions reflect a growing demand for guidance that extends beyond financial preparation, and a broader shift in how retirement is being understood.Based in Dubai, Barry works with individuals navigating the identity, purpose, and structural shifts that accompany retirement and major life transitions. Alongside her senior leadership role, she coaches clients internationally and writes regularly on identity, longevity, and purposeful living.About Sarah BarrySarah Barry is a Certified Professional Retirement and Life Transition Coach, senior business leader, and author. Her books include 9 Habits of Happy Retirees, the companion workbook, and The Golden Gap Year. She coaches individuals navigating the non-financial side of retirement and major life transitions, and writes on identity, purpose, and purposeful living at LearnThinkGrow.com. Find her at sarahbarry.com.

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