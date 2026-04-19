NEBRASKA, April 19 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Gov. Pillen Joins Believers from Across the Nation for Live Bible Reading

LINCOLN, NE – Governor Jim Pillen will join believers from across the nation this week for “America Reads the Bible,” an event that will bring together nearly 500 people, including pastors, elected officials and celebrities for a continuous reading of the Bible. Gov. Pillen will participate early on the morning of Friday, April 24. The event will kick off tonight, with a livestream of the entire Bible reading available here: America Reads the Bible website.

“This is an extraordinary event, and it is a privilege to be among selected speakers who are giving voice to their faith,” said Gov. Pillen. “Being able to join believers from all walks of life and share the profound word of God is a meaningful and powerful moment for our country.”

Gov. Pillen will be joined by special guests like former Husker volleyball player Rebekah Allick, who will represent the state of Nebraska. The readings will take place at the World State Theater at the Museum of the Bible in Washington, D.C. This is set to be the largest public reading of Scripture in American history.

As the country approaches its 250th anniversary, the Nebraska Family Alliance (NFA) is encouraging families to participate in this historic week.

“Scripture transforms our lives in countless ways, and no book has influenced our nation more than the Bible,” noted Nate Grasz, executive director, NFA. “We are honored to join Gov. Pillen and Rebekah Allick and hundreds of national leaders in reading the Scripture from our nation’s capital during this historic event and we encourage Nebraskans to join us in daily Bible reading.”

The opening celebration for “America Reads the Bible” will take place tonight. The readings will happen throughout the week of April 19-25, from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. (EST).