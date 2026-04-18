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Azerbaijan’s First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended panel session on “United for Peace in Palestine: Confronting Scholasticide, Protecting Future” in Antalya

AZERBAIJAN, April 18 - On April 18, a panel session on “United for Peace in Palestine: Confronting Scholasticide, …

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Azerbaijan’s First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended panel session on “United for Peace in Palestine: Confronting Scholasticide, Protecting Future” in Antalya

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