AquaFro™ Launches Revolutionary Swimcare System Designed for Textured Hair

AquaFro™ 3-step Swimcare System designed to protect, cleanse, and restore "Textured Hair" exposed to chlorine, saltwater, and sun.

A clean, botanical 3-step system designed to protect, cleanse, and restore textured hair exposed to chlorine, saltwater, and sun.

Being solution-oriented in my craft, I couldn't ignore what I was seeing, so AquaFro was birthed from my chair.” — Dr. Annmarie Clinton

PEMBROKE PINES, FL, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AquaFro™, a premium, clean, botanical haircare brand, officially announces the launch of its innovative 3-step swimcare system designed to provide complete protection for swimmers with textured hair - before, during, and after exposure to chlorine, saltwater, and sun.

As swim season approaches and participation in aquatic activities increases, many individuals are faced with the damaging effects of chlorine, saltwater, and prolonged sun exposure. Textured hair types - including kinky, curly, coily, and wavy hair - are particularly vulnerable to dryness, breakage, and loss of elasticity when not properly protected.

Before AquaFro™, there was a problem that had largely gone unaddressed. Swimmers with textured hair often struggled to maintain moisture and strength while navigating the demands of swimming and sun exposure.

Founder and CEO Dr. Annmarie Clinton, a textured hair specialist and product innovator, witnessed this challenge firsthand through years behind the chair. Season after season, she treated clients returning from vacations and swimming activities with dry, weakened, and brittle hair.

“I couldn’t ignore what I was consistently seeing,” says Dr. Clinton. “Clients of all ages were coming back from swimming and sun exposure with hair that had lost its strength, moisture, and manageability. Being solution-oriented in my craft, I knew there had to be a better way, so AquaFro™ was birthed from my chair.”

At the same time, clients were becoming more conscious of the ingredients in the products they used, expressing concern about harsh, chemically formulated products and their potential long-term effects. This shift led to the development of a clean botanical approach that prioritizes both performance and overall hair and scalp wellness.

AquaFro™ was created as a complete system designed to address every stage of the swim experience - before, during, and after water exposure. Unlike single-solution products, the system works in synergy to help preserve moisture, strengthen strands, and maintain the integrity of the hair.

The AquaFro™ system includes:

• Pre-Swim Hair Shield – A lightweight botanical barrier that helps protect the hair from the potent absorption of chlorine, salt, and mineral, while locking in moisture and providing UV protection.

• Chlorine-Out Shampoo – A gentle, sulfate-free cleanser that removes chlorine, salt, and mineral buildup without stripping the hair of its natural oils.

• Leave-In Conditioner – A restorative formula that deeply hydrates, enhances softness, improves manageability, refreshes natural curl pattern, and helps restore elasticity after exposure to water chemicals; while protecting hair from UV damage.

Together, the system helps reduce the damaging effects of swimming and environmental exposure while supporting healthier, stronger hair.

With increasing awareness around both hair health and ingredient safety, AquaFro™ bridges the gap between clean beauty and performance-driven haircare. Designed specifically for textured hair while remaining safe for all hair types, the brand introduces a new standard in swimcare.

AquaFro™ is currently available on Amazon, with onboarding and expansion into Walmart and TikTok Shop underway, along with broader retail and distribution opportunities.

About AquaFro™

AquaFro™ was created with a clear intention - Swimcare For Our Hair" - ensuring that swimmers with textured hair finally have a solution designed with them in mind. Built on the philosophy “Protect. Cleanse. Restore,” AquaFro™ embodies its mission combining science-backed formulations with real-world expertise to deliver intentional care for swimmers of all ages and hair types.

For more information, visit www.aquafro.com.

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