New Research Shows Shared Roots of Major Degenerative Diseases

Dr. Jeremy McMeen, Optometric Physician and Independent Researcher

Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Macular Degeneration, & MS Share a Common Thread. Groundbreaking Research May Halt Disease Progression for Thousands of Patients

I have stabilized patients with these conditions ... Macular Degeneration, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's and MS are caused by a viral-bacterial infection & odontoblast cells. These diseases can be treated.” — Dr. Jeremy McMeen

SUPERIOR, NE, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- OVERVIEW:Dr. Jeremy W. McMeen, O.D., optometric physician, Superior Vision, P.C., presented at the 19th International Conference on Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Diseases and Related Neurological Disorders in April 2025. Dr. McMeen discovered the cause of macular degeneration, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and multiple sclerosis. His practice has operated for over 30 years in Superior, NE and Mankato, KS. He graduated from Southern College of Optometry in Memphis, TN in 1996. Dr. McMeen's research shows that Macular Degeneration, Alzheimer's Disease, Parkinson's Disease, and Multiple Sclerosis are caused by Human Herpesvirus-6, Chlamydia Pneumoniae, Porphyromonas Gingivalis, and Odontoblast cells. The key to these diseases is the virus-bacteria interactions and how odontoblast cells affect the human body.Fear is a great motivating factor. For Dr. Jeremy W. McMeen, (pictured), it was anxiety in the face of the spread of Covid that prompted the optometric physician and independent researcher to seek understanding of the pandemic. It was that independent research that led to groundbreaking information for patients suffering with neurodegenerative diseases For decades, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, macular degeneration, and multiple sclerosis (MS) have been treated as unrelated conditions—each managed by different specialists and explained by different disease models.Dr. McMeen’s research proposes a unifying framework: these diseases share common biological origins. He plans to release a book on his research in mid-2026.According to a body of work by the optometric physician and independent researcher, several all-too-common degenerative conditions develop through the interaction of three underlying drivers acting over time:• Chronic viral infection• Harmful bacterial infection• An overactive immune response that damages healthy tissueRather than beginning solely in the brain or eyes, the research suggests these diseases emerge as whole-body inflammatory conditions long before symptoms appear. While Dr. McMeen is not the first to consider the role of bacteria and viruses at the root of certain neurodegenerative diseases, his unique research has focused on certain specific bacteria and viruses and includes a proposed treatment regimen. His research has positive implications for disease prevention and for treatments to halt progression, and this research may extend to additional diseases and even certain cancers.The Role of Hidden InfectionsMany viruses never fully leave the body. One example highlighted in the research is Human Herpesvirus-6, which most adults carry unknowingly. These viruses can remain dormant for years and reactivate when immune function is stressed.Viral disruption may allow certain bacteria—particularly those associated with gum disease and respiratory infections—to become more aggressive. These bacteria have been identified outside their typical locations, including in nervous system tissue. The research suggests that virus–bacteria interactions may drive chronic inflammation over decades.“I have examined my patients and kept records on their treatments. I have stabilized my patients with these conditions, and my conclusion is that Macular Degeneration, Alzheimer's Disease, Parkinson's Disease, and Multiple Sclerosis are caused by a viral-bacterial infection and odontoblast cells. These diseases can be treated.” ~Dr. Jeremy McMeenAn Unexpected Player: Dental Defense CellsA distinctive aspect of this work involves odontoblast cells, best known for forming dentin in teeth. These cells also function as immune defenders, detecting infection and releasing antimicrobial substances.When briefly activated, this response is protective. When activation becomes chronic, the research suggests these same mechanisms may contribute to:● Abnormal calcium deposits● Toxic protein buildup● Progressive tissue damageThese processes align with hallmark features seen in Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, macular degeneration, and MS.Why the Brain and Eyes Are AffectedAlthough often labeled “brain disorders,” evidence cited in the research indicates:● Disease-related proteins can circulate through the bloodstream● Inflammation often begins outside the brain● Damage accumulates system-wide before symptoms emergeThis may explain why symptoms appear late and why treatments focused only on the brain have shown limited effectiveness.Proposed Treatment FrameworkMcMeen outlines a treatment model aligned with his disease framework. He argues that effective intervention must address infection and immune dysfunction together, not symptoms alone.The proposed components include:● Azithromycin, a prescription antibiotic highlighted for deep tissue penetration and sustained antibacterial activity● Elderberry, included for reported antiviral, antibacterial, and immune-modulating properties● Curcumin, derived from turmeric, proposed to limit pathological immune activity and toxic protein accumulationMcMeen emphasizes this approach is investigational, not established medical practice, and requires further clinical validation.Bottom Line? These diseases may not be unrelated, after all — and they may not be inevitable.The research suggests long-standing infection and immune dysfunction could be a shared driver behind some of today’s most devastating degenerative conditions. This framework could reshape how medicine approaches prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.Dr. McMeen’s practice has operated for over 30 years in Superior, NE and Mankato, KS. He graduated from Southern College of Optometry in Memphis, TN in 1996. The researcher presented at the 19th International Conference on Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Diseases and Related Neurological Disorders in Vienna in April 2025. He has been invited to return for the 20th conference in Copenhagen this year. He will also be speaking at the Neurology World Conference in Miami this September of 2026.Dr. McMeen is passionate about helping people understand the causes of the symptoms associated with multiple debilitating diseases and how to potentially prevent, delay, and perhaps even reverse the effects of these diseases.

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