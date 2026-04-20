The Addiction Myth: Dr. Donna Marks Challenges Conventional Understanding of Addiction

Dr. Donna Marks

Dr. Donna Marks reframes addiction as a response to pain, not a personal failure

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For decades, addiction has been mischaracterized as a moral failing, but the reality is far more complex. Despite declining alcohol use, a 2024 CDC study links it to more than 175,000 deaths annually. And contrary to common assumptions, addiction does not discriminate, affecting individuals across income levels and professions, including doctors, lawyers, and journalists.

Dr. Donna Marks, a licensed psychotherapist, addiction counselor, and author, says the belief that addiction only affects certain groups is both outdated and dangerous. Marks cites research supporting the severity among highly educated professionals. According to the National Institute of Health, a sample of over 27,000 medical professionals, 12.9% of male physicians, and 21.4% of female physicians met the criteria for alcohol abuse or dependence. In the financial industry, 7.4% suffer from substance use disorder. The American Bar Association found that about one-third of practicing lawyers (from a survey of 13,000) suffered a drinking problem. "This does not include other addictions: drugs, gambling, porn, sex, tech, to name a few."

Her perspective, grounded in decades of clinical experience, is brought into focus in Exit the Maze: One Addiction, One Cause, One Solution. In the book, Dr. Marks introduces her core framework, guiding readers to uncover the root of addiction and transform past pain and negative experiences into meaning, growth, and purpose.

Rather than viewing addiction as the core problem, she presents it as a symptom, a coping mechanism rooted in unresolved pain, trauma, and emotional disconnection.

“Addiction doesn’t discriminate. Many people in treatment are educated, and it can affect anyone,” says Dr. Marks. “The most powerful solution is education and prevention. Some things are highly addictive, and once someone is caught in that cycle more, more, more, it can be incredibly hard to break. That’s why preventing addiction before it starts is critical.”

Dr. Marks explains that many traditional approaches focus solely on stopping the behavior without addressing the underlying emotional wounds driving it. This, she argues, contributes to high relapse rates and leaves many individuals stuck in cycles of shame and frustration.

By helping individuals understand the “why” behind their behaviors, Dr. Marks believes true, lasting recovery becomes possible. “We need to stop asking, ‘What’s wrong with you?’ and start asking, ‘What happened to you?’ That shift from judgment to understanding is where real healing begins,” she explains.

This shift in perspective changes not only how individuals see themselves, but also how society approaches addiction. It paves the way for more effective treatment, greater empathy, and lasting transformation. Dr. Marks centers her work on love and compassion as the foundation of healing. Almost all licensed professions have programs for ‘impaired’ professionals. They vary from state to state, but if the professional does not seek help and maintain sobriety, they will likely lose their license.

“I recommend that people suffering from any type of addiction get help,” Dr. Marks concludes. “Group support and therapy can drastically change a person’s situation.”

About Dr. Donna Marks

Dr. Donna Marks is a licensed psychotherapist, addiction counselor, and educator based in Palm Beach, Florida, with more than three decades of experience and having served over 6,000 clients. She holds a Doctorate in Adult Education and is certified in addictions, Gestalt therapy, psychoanalysis, hypnosis, and sex therapy. Dr. Marks developed an award-winning addiction training program at Palm Beach Community College, co-owns an outpatient treatment center, and consults with treatment facilities nationwide. She is the author of Exit the Maze, The Healing Moment, and Learn, Grow, Forgive.

To learn more about Marks and her work, click here: https://drdonnamarks.com/

Dr. Donna Marks is available for interviews.

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