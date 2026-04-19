IRS issues Whistleblower Alert, expands efforts to uncover fraud

IR-2026-54, April 17, 2026

WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service today issued a Whistleblower Alert highlighting an area of concern about misuse, diversion or fraudulent use of federal funds by tax-exempt organizations, individuals and businesses, and urged the public to provide information.

“Whistleblower Alerts are a new way for the IRS to spotlight high-risk areas and reach people who may have direct knowledge of noncompliance,” said IRS Chief Executive Officer Frank J. Bisignano. “We are expanding how we identify potential fraud, and these alerts will help connect us with individuals who can provide credible, timely information.”

The IRS Whistleblower Program offers monetary awards of up to 30% of proceeds collected based on whistleblower-provided information. Whistleblowers are encouraged to report specific, timely, and credible information about noncompliance with tax laws or other laws the IRS is authorized to administer. Whistleblowers should report what they know via Form 211, Application for Award for Original Information, at IRS.gov/SubmitATip.

The IRS Whistleblower Office intends to issue additional Whistleblower Alerts in the future as other high-risk areas emerge.

Learn more about the IRS Whistleblower Program at IRS.gov/Whistleblower.

Report identity theft, tax scams, fraud, and more at IRS.gov/SubmitATip.