Milledgeville, Baldwin County, GA (April 18, 2026) - At the request of the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office, GBI agents are investigating an officer involved shooting in Milledgeville, Baldwin County, GA. Rexell Dallas Rice, age 58, of Eatonton, GA, was shot and killed. One deputy was shot and injured during the incident.

Preliminary information indicates that during the early morning hours of April 18, 2026, Rice arrived at a home at the intersection of Kay Avenue and Bob White Circle in Milledgeville, GA, to pick up personal belongings when a domestic dispute occurred. Rice then left the home, returning at about 9:35 a.m., armed with three firearms, and fired shots toward the home. The residents barricaded themselves inside the home for safety, but Rice broke into the house and continued shooting. A Baldwin County deputy arrived at the home, encountered Rice, and gave verbal commands for Rice to drop his weapon. Rice refused to drop his weapon, and an exchange of gunfire took place between Rice and the deputy. The deputy was shot in the vest.

Law enforcement officers then entered the home, evacuated the residents, and located the body of Rice.

One of the victims in the home was injured during the initial domestic dispute but did not require medical treatment.

The deputy was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Rice’s body will be taken to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Milledgeville at 478-445-4173. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

The GBI will continue its independent investigation. Once complete, the case file will be turned over to the Ocmulgee Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.