Community Resource and Crisis Response K-9 Programs Are Outpacing Training Standards — Seminar Aims to Close the Gap

Designed for first responder agencies building, expanding, or tightening up their community resource and crisis response K-9 programs — Blackwood, NJ

The people these teams serve survivors, students, patients, and first responders on their worst day deserve dogs and handlers who have been trained, tested, and certified to do the work.” — Andrea Hering CEO/President

BLACKWOOD, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Community resource dogs . Crisis response dogs. Wellness dogs. Therapy dogs . Facility dogs. Across the country, agencies are adding canine programs faster than the training and certification pipeline can keep up. Officers are being handed leashes with little formal preparation, dogs are being placed in high-stakes environments without standardized evaluation, and chiefs are finding out the hard way that "it's just a therapy dog" is not a legal or operational defense when something goes wrong. Crisis Response Canines (CRC), one of the nation's leading crisis response canine organizations with roughly 190 members across 23 states, is hosting a three-day certification seminar led by industry experts and aimed at agencies already operating or looking to stand up in this space. Community & Crisis Response K9 Training with Certification runs June 2–4, 2026, in Blackwood, New Jersey, presented in partnership with Gloucester Township Police Community Resource K9 and Animal Assist Canine Academy.The Gap the Trade Already Knows AboutA patrol dog or a narcotics dog is trained, tested, and recertified on a regular schedule because the work is high-stakes, legally scrutinized, and carries real consequences for the dog, the handler, the agency, and the public when it goes wrong. A community resource or crisis response dog carries exactly the same kind of weight. These dogs work in schools after a loss, in hospital rooms, at critical incident scenes, in courtrooms with survivors, and alongside first responders processing trauma. The margin for error is small, and the people being served are often at their most vulnerable. The training rigor has to match that reality.The bar for a patrol, narcotics, or explosives dog is well-defined. The bar for a community resource or crisis response dog is not — and the absence of a universal standard is producing real operational problems: dogs placed in schools and courtrooms on temperament assumptions rather than formal assessment; handlers assigned without training in public access, trauma-informed deployment, or scene control; and programs without written policy governing deployment, liability, or retirement.Hospitals, schools, and courts are also increasingly asking credentialing questions that many teams cannot answer on paper."These dogs are our partners, and it is imperative they have the proper training," said Andrea Hering, CEO of Crisis Response Canines (CPDT-KA, CCISM, C-AAIS). "The people these teams serve — survivors, students, patients, first responders on their worst day — deserve dogs and handlers who have been trained, tested, and certified to do the work. Right now, that's the exception, not the rule. This seminar is about fixing that, agency by agency."Built for Active Programs and New OnesThe program is geared toward agencies that already have crisis response or community resource K-9s and want to maintain certification, strengthen skills, and stay aligned with industry best practices — as well as agencies looking to start a program. It offers recertification opportunities alongside advanced, scenario-based instruction focused on real-world deployments, and gives teams a chance to connect with other agencies doing similar work.Scenario-Based, Mission-Focused, Certification-DrivenThe seminar is built for law enforcement, fire, EMS, crisis response, and facility dog teams. Instruction is hands-on and drawn from active deployment experience. Teams earn multiple nationally recognized certifications, including K9 First Aid & CPR, CRC CARES Therapy Dog Certification and re-certification, AKC Temperament Test, and AKC Canine Good Citizen, alongside training in Trauma-Informed Handling, Public Access Skills & Assessment, Restorative Circles, and Agency Policy Review. A standalone K9 First Aid & CPR Certification is offered June 2 at 1:00 PM while space remains.Event DetailsWhat: Community & Crisis Response K9 Training with CertificationWhen: June 2–4, 2026Where: Blackwood, NJ — venue disclosed upon registrationCost: $600 per team (tuition and certification)Enrollment: info@crk9.org — space limitedAndrea Hering is available for interview. High-resolution photography of CRC teams and a broadcast b-roll package are available on request.About Crisis Response CaninesCrisis Response Canines (CRC) is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit founded in 2018 that deploys trained canine-handler teams to support individuals, families, and first responder communities during and after crises. CRC is one of the nation's leading crisis response canine organizations, serving approximately 190 members across 23 states. Learn more at crisiscanines.org

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