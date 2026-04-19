Author, Gene Therapy Pioneer, and Film Producer Patrick Girondi at Oxford Exchange Author Fair in Tampa on April 23 '26

Image of Patrick Girondi and bestseller badges Image of Patrick Girondi's five books Resurrection premiere poster

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wall Street Journal bestselling author, Italian-American singer-songwriter, and gene therapy entrepreneur Patrick Girondi will appear at the Oxford Exchange Book Fair in Tampa on April 23, 2026, from 6:00–9:00 PM, where he will be available to sign all five of his books. Girondi, who was born and raised in Chicago, is traveling from his home in Italy. His company is headquartered in Tampa.The appearance comes just ahead of the May 1–7 Los Angeles premiere of Resurrection , a feature film written by Girondi and directed by Brian Connors, starring Joe Mantegna. Girondi also appears in the film as himself, continuing his work across literature and cinema.The Tampa event also precedes the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) Annual Meeting in Boston, Massachusetts, where Girondi’s Tampa-based company, San Rocco Therapeutics (SRT), will present its ongoing gene therapy work.Girondi’s path began in Chicago as a commodities trader, later becoming a rags-to-riches story featured on The Oprah Winfrey Show, before expanding into music, literature, film, and biotechnology.At Oxford Exchange, he will showcase his five-book catalog:-Flight of the Rondone (2022) a memoir of resilience, music, and a father’s fight to save his son-New City (2023) reinvention and division on Chicago’s South Side-Faded Genes (2023) a journey of survival, identity, and family discovery-Blind Faith (2023) far beyond a courtroom drama, an intersection confronting faith, wealth, and truth; a long-avoided subject pitting money v God-Chivalry (2024) a cinematic study of honor, loyalty, and moral ambiguityAll five titles are also available as cinematic audiobooks. Flight of the Rondone was recorded in Chicago, while New City, Faded Genes, Blind Faith, and Chivalry were produced at Suite Tea Studio in New York. The productions feature Girondi narrating the novels, Douglas Widick performing screenplay and male roles, and Megan Euker voicing female characters in a dramatized, multi-voice format.Girondi is founder of San Rocco Therapeutics and continues to work across rare disease gene therapy, music, and film while maintaining an international creative presence between Italy and the United States. SRT is soon entering clinical trials, nearing the cure for Sickle Cell Disease and Thalassemia.For press inquiries, please contact: Megan Euker, Agent/Producer at megan@sanroccoproductions.com

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