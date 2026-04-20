Victoria Chavez Announces 'Bulldozing Self-Doubt', a Memoir for Latina professionals who survived toxic workplaces

Bulldozing Self-Doubt by Victoria Chavez

Author, entrepreneur, and self-empowerment advocate Victoria Chavez is preparing to release her debut book, Bulldozing Self-Doubt

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A Latina leader’s 4-phase model to silence your inner critic and reclaim your power, a deeply personal and timely methodology-driven memoir that speaks to Latina professionals and career women recovering from a toxic work environment, workplace trauma, or years of self-doubt.Written from lived experience, the book aims to help readers rebuild confidence, reclaim self-worth, and begin healing from the emotional impact of harmful leadership and unhealthy workplace culture.The modern corporate landscape is facing a crisis of culture, where toxic work environments are driving away top talent. Chavez understands this intimately. After dedicating 12 years to a company and a job she loved, she was forced to walk away when a trusted manager transformed into a workplace bully.Bulldozing Self-Doubt is born from this lived experience, detailing her courageous decision to prioritize her mental health and embark on a profound healing process. Chavez demonstrates that true strength comes from choosing self-worth and pushing forward despite debilitating doubt.What sets this memoir apart is its unique blend of raw vulnerability and real-world empowerment. Chavez doesn't just share her story; she actively guides readers on how to rebuild themselves and gain their power back. The book goes beyond mere inspiration by naming the hard truths many avoid concerning identity, resilience, and breaking internal and generational barriers.Furthermore, it delivers a powerful message to CEO’s, offering crucial insights into the employee perspective and highlighting the cultural destruction caused by retaining "bad apples" in management.The choice of putting her well-being first became the beginning of her healing journey. During that season, she immersed herself in research around servant leadership, personal growth, and emotional recovery, while also growing her voice as a LinkedIn influencer known for sharing insights on leadership, emotional intelligence, executive presence, and resilience. Today, her message reaches a growing audience seeking both healing and empowerment.“This is a methodology-driven memoir for Latina professionals and career women who survived toxic workplaces and lost their voice, using the B.U.L.L.D.O.Z.E. transformation model, it provides a 4-phase path to silence self-doubt, build self-love, and reclaim the power they gave away.”"I realized the story wasn’t just mine - it reflected the silent battles so many other Latina professionals and career women face," says Chavez. "Writing this memoir became both a healing journey for me and a way to empower other Latina professionals and career women to reclaim their voice, their worth, and their future. You need to focus within and create a safe space in order to heal."“Too many Latina professionals and career women carry the pain of a toxic workplace long after they leave it,” said Chavez. “I wrote this book to remind readers that they are not broken, they are not alone, and they can heal. You can get your power back.”She added, “Bulldozing Self-Doubt is for Latina professionals and career women who have ever questioned their worth because of what they survived. I want readers to know that self-love is not a luxury. It is part of the healing.”Chavez emphasizes that transformation is an active choice, adding, "When you put your mind to it, you can do anything! Don’t follow the Joneses, be the Joneses."Chavez is also building a broader platform around the book through future keynote speaking, women’s events, university talks, podcasts, online workshops, and corporate workshops.Her long-term mission is to create conversations that help Latina professionals and career women heal from trauma, strengthen self-worth, and lead with greater courage in both life and work. Also creating a catalyst for change in corporate America for an inclusive culture environment, where employees can thrive alongside the company.Bulldozing Self-Doubt: A Latina leader’s 4-phase model to silence your inner critic and reclaim your power is scheduled for release in 2026 through Global Book Publishing . Pre-order details and retail availability will be announced soon.BOOK DETAILS-Title: Bulldozing Self-Doubt: A Latina leader’s 4-phase model to silence your inner critic and reclaim your power-Author: Victoria Chavez-Genre: Methodology-driven Memoir-Publisher: Global Book Publishing, https://globalbookpublishing.com/ -Availability: Pre-order details forthcoming - follow the author on social media for announcements-Release Date: 2026KEYWORDS: toxic work environment, horrible bosses, workplace trauma healing, self-doubt recovery, confidence rebuilding, self-love memoir, servant leadership, self-worth empowerment, resilience after trauma, Latina Leadership, Latina empowerment, Women empowerment, Company culture, Culture code, Inclusive culture.ABOUT THE AUTHORVictoria Chavez is a storyteller, Latina entrepreneur, and advocate for self-empowerment based in San Diego, California. Drawing from her own journey of overcoming workplace trauma and self-doubt, she inspires others to embrace courage, self-love, and personal transformation. A LinkedIn influencer on servant leadership and emotional intelligence, a community builder and volunteer leader with MANA de San Diego, a 2026 Influential Woman honoree, and Top 10 2026 Entrepreneur of Impact finalist, Victoria champions resilience and helps readers and communities realize their full potential. She is a Latina leader who empowers other Latina’s to stop the generational limiting beliefs that have been bestowed on us and to “bulldoze” those beliefs with “ganas” confidence/power and never look back. Bulldozing Self-Doubt is her debut book. Please help Victoria Chavez to get her book published faster in order to make an impact sooner in our community, by voting daily for her to win the 2026 Entrepreneur of Impact! Link provided below. With love and gratitude, Victoria. Stay blessed!#BulldozingSelfDoubt #ToxicWorkplace #SelfLoveMemoir #WorkplaceTrauma #HealingJourney #CourageAndSelfLove #VictoriaChavez #GlobalBookPublishing #WomenEmpowerment #ServantLeadership #LatinaLeadership #LatinaEmpowerment #CorporateCultureChange #InclusiveCulture #EntrepreneurofImpact2026 #ChavezFamilyIndustries #LinkedInInfuencer #LatinaHealing #LatinaSurvivors

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