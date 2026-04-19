Veteran-owned Bravo Company Roofing Opens Second Location in Marietta and Launches Veteran Roof Giveaway

Cobb County roofer expands to Marietta and will donate a full roof replacement to a deserving veteran, with the recipient announced Memorial Day 2026.

MARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bravo Company Roofing, a veteran-owned residential roofing company headquartered in Acworth, today announced the opening of its second location at 4343 Shallowford Road, Building 100, Suite 181, Marietta, GA 30062. To mark the expansion and give back to the community it serves, the company is launching a search for a local veteran, or the widow or widower of a veteran, who is in need of a full roof replacement or significant roof repairs — at no cost to the recipient.The new Marietta office expands Bravo Company Roofing’s footprint across Cobb County and the greater northwest metro Atlanta region, strengthening service to homeowners in Marietta, Kennesaw, Acworth, Woodstock, Roswell, Alpharetta, Cartersville, and Dallas. The company specializes in architectural asphalt shingle roof replacements and repairs, gutter installation, and free drone-based roof inspections — a safer, more accurate way to assess storm, wind, and hail damage without walking the roof.Operation Home Cover: Memorial Day 2026 Roof GiveawayThrough the program, Bravo Company Roofing will donate labor and materials for either a full architectural asphalt shingle roof replacement or, depending on the scope and condition, a combination of significant repairs for the selected recipient(s). Eligible candidates include veterans of any branch of the U.S. Armed Forces, as well as surviving spouses of veterans, who own and occupy a home within the company’s service area and who are in genuine need.Nominations are open to the public. Friends, family members, neighbors, churches, veterans’ organizations, and first responders are all encouraged to nominate a deserving homeowner. Self-nominations are also welcome. Nominations can be submitted at https://bravoroof.com/heroes and will be accepted through Friday, May 15, 2026. The recipient will be announced on or around Memorial Day, Monday, May 25, 2026, with the roof work scheduled in the weeks that follow.“When we looked at where to put down our second set of roots, Marietta was the obvious answer — we already take care of families all over Cobb County, and opening here lets us respond faster when a homeowner calls,” said Wes McClure, Owner of Bravo Company Roofing. “But a new location isn’t just about business. A lot of the homeowners we meet have spent their lives serving the rest of us — veterans and the spouses who stood behind them. Giving one of those families a safe, dry roof over their head is the right way to say thank you and the right way to introduce ourselves to our new neighbors.”About Bravo Company RoofingBravo Company Roofing is a residential roofing contractor serving Acworth, Marietta, Kennesaw, Cartersville, Woodstock, Dallas, Roswell, Alpharetta, and the surrounding communities. The company’s core services include full architectural asphalt shingle roof replacements, storm and hail damage roof repairs, insurance claim assistance, gutter installation, and free drone roof inspections. Bravo Company Roofing is committed to honest assessments, quality workmanship, and treating every home like it belongs to family.Primary Office: 37 Bluestone Ct., Acworth, GA 30101 • 404-783-5785New Marietta Office: 4343 Shallowford Road, Bldg 100, Ste 181, Marietta, GA 30062 • 470-227-1264Website: https://bravoroof.com

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