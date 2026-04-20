VIM Media and WatchVIM Are Reshaping Independent Film Distribution With In-House Technology and Multi-Platform Reach

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VIM Media’s WatchVIM expands indie film distribution with in-house streaming tech, mobile and TV apps, plus extended reach through Amazon Prime.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- VIM Media is positioning itself in a new era in independent film distribution. Through its flagship streaming platform, WatchVIM, the Arizona-based media company is building a creator-first model designed to help filmmakers release, distribute, and monetize their work with greater control, flexibility, and direct access to audiences.In an industry where many independent creators are still forced to chase gatekeepers or give up too much ownership for visibility, VIM Media is building a different path. WatchVIM was created to give filmmakers a direct-to-consumer outlet for their content across web, mobile, and television apps, allowing titles to reach viewers on the platforms they already use every day.What makes the company’s approach stand out is that much of the technology powering the platform has been built in-house. Rather than relying entirely on outside systems, VIM Media has taken a hands-on role in developing the infrastructure behind WatchVIM, including content delivery, account access, and multi-device streaming functionality. That approach allows the company to stay nimble while tailoring the platform to the needs of independent creators and audiences.VIM Media is led by partners bringing together business, production, and content strategy. Donta Morrison serves as Partner and Chief Administrative Officer, helping guide the company’s operational structure and business foundation. Anthony Newsome-Bawn, Partner and Director of Development & Production, leads creative development and production strategy. Brandon Moten, Partner and Director of Content Acquisitions & Production Management, helps oversee acquisitions, content growth, and production operations.For filmmakers, that leadership matters. One of the biggest challenges is not just getting a film made, but getting it seen, supported, and sustained after production. WatchVIM is designed to help close that gap by creating a destination where films can live beyond festival runs or limited release windows and instead build an ongoing relationship with audiences.VIM Media’s strategy is rooted in accessibility and expansion. Through WatchVIM, films can be beamed to audiences through digital channels that fit viewing habits, including smartphones, tablets, and television apps. This multi-platform model creates more opportunities for discovery, stronger viewer engagement, and a clearer path for independent films to compete in a crowded market.At the same time, VIM Media is also extending the reach of select titles through Amazon Prime distribution opportunities, giving filmmakers broader exposure while still benefiting from the company’s independent-first framework. This hybrid approach allows VIM Media to combine owned infrastructure with expanded marketplace visibility, creating a stronger ecosystem for creators who want both direct audience connection and wider digital reach.“Independent filmmakers deserve more than a dream and a deadline when it comes to distribution,” said Anthony Newsome-Bawn, Partner and Director of Development & Production at VIM Media. “We built WatchVIM to create a real pathway for creators to release their work, connect with audiences, and participate in a model built with their future in mind.”More than just another streaming app, WatchVIM represents a broader vision for where independent entertainment is headed. VIM Media sees the future of distribution as one driven by technology ownership, direct relationships with viewers, and release models not dictated solely by traditional studios or legacy media structures.The company is also focused on amplifying bold, original, and culturally relevant storytelling. By creating space for underrepresented voices and independent creatives whose work may not fit the usual formula, VIM Media is helping expand the conversation around who gets seen, who gets supported, and who gets to build lasting value from their stories.As the search for sustainable distribution models continues, VIM Media and WatchVIM are emerging as a company to watch. With in-house technology, access across web, mobile, and TV apps, and added reach through Amazon Prime, the company is building a modern framework for how independent films can launch, grow, and find audiences in today’s streaming economy.About VIM MediaVIM Media is an Arizona-based media and technology company focused on content development, production, and digital distribution. Through WatchVIM, the company delivers film and television content to audiences across web, mobile, and TV applications while creating new opportunities for independent filmmakers to distribute and grow their work.

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