Essex Consulting LLC Named 2026 Top 25 Small Business of the Year

The Cobb Chamber of Commerce has named Essex Consulting LLC a 2026 Top 25 Small Business of the Year.

This recognition from the Cobb Chamber is especially meaningful as Essex marks 10 years in business providing HR consulting and advisory services” — Dr. Stephanie Hodge, SPHR

MABLETON, GA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Cobb Chamber of Commerce has named Essex Consulting LLC a 2026 Top 25 Small Business of the Year for its innovation, strategic approach to organizational challenges and positive impact on the community.“This recognition from the Cobb Chamber is especially meaningful as Essex marks 10 years in business providing HR consulting and advisory services,” said Dr. Stephanie Hodge, CEO of Essex Consulting. “Being named the 2026 Top Small Business of the Year reflects the dedication, resilience, and purpose of our team and the strength of the community that has supported us along the way. We’re proud of how far we’ve come—and excited about what the next decade will bring.”Essex Consulting LLC: Founded in 2016, Essex Consulting, LLC is an Atlanta based, certified Woman Owned Small Business (WOSB) and certified Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) providing human resources and business consulting services to small and mid-sized organizations. Essex Consulting’s mission is to collaborate with clients to deliver people-based strategies and solutions that support their business goals. Through senior level HR expertise and a personalized approach, the firm helps organizations strengthen compliance, develop leaders, and build high performing workplaces.“We are so proud of all the small businesses that make up such an integral part of our community,” said Cobb Chamber President and CEO Sharon Mason. “The quality of the businesses, the work they’re doing in the community, the jobs they’re creating all contribute to making Cobb County a vibrant and successful place to live, work and play. These awards reflect the Cobb Chamber’s ongoing commitment to elevating small businesses and creating the conditions for entrepreneurs to launch, grow, and succeed.”To be considered for the Top 25 Small Businesses of Year, each hopeful submits an application to the Cobb Chamber. The applicants must prove an increase in sales or unit volume, provide examples of innovation, discuss adversity and challenges, and thoroughly detail their community involvement. Applications are analyzed and scored by a group of independent community business leaders and affiliates of the Small Business Administration.The 2026 Small Business of the Year Awards is sponsored by 1885 Grill and S.A. White Oil Company.About Essex Consulting LLCFounded in 2016, Essex Consulting, LLC is an Atlanta based, certified woman owned small business and Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) providing human resources and business consulting services to small and mid sized organizations. Learn more at https://www.essexconsulting.net About the Cobb ChamberAt the Cobb Chamber, we believe in the power of ambition. Through our wealth of programming and partnerships, we unite the region’s most innovative, informed, and determined people so that they can achieve more. And through our advocacy and initiatives, we ensure that our county is a healthy place to do business. While our members span industry, background, and experience, we share a common desire: to see Cobb County flourish. For more information, visit www.cobbchamber.org Media ContactsDr. Stephanie Hodge| 678-453-8125| info@essexconsulting.netAmy Selby | 770-980-2000 | aselby@cobbchamber.org

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