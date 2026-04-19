Tan Gera Explores DeFi, Stablecoins, and the Future of Finance on IncomeInsider TV

Tan Gera, CFA on IncomeInsider TV Sam Laliberte with Tan Gera, CFA on IncomeInsider TV

Decentralized Masters co-founder joins host Sam Laliberte to discuss why more people are questioning traditional banking and exploring decentralized finance.

This conversation was made for people who are curious about this space but haven’t known where to start.” — Sam Laliberte

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IncomeInsider TV has released a new episode featuring Tan Gera, CEO and co-founder of Decentralized Masters, in a conversation centered on decentralized finance, stablecoins, tokenization, and the long-term shift toward a more digital financial system.

In the interview with host Sam Laliberte, Gera draws on his background in investment banking and traditional finance to explain why he began questioning the legacy system and why he believes DeFi is becoming harder to ignore.

The full episode of IncomeInsider TV can be found on YouTube.

Before entering the DeFi education space, Gera worked in traditional finance as a CFA charterholder and investment banker. That background shaped much of the discussion, as he described the financial system as one that often favors insiders while leaving average savers with limited understanding of how their money is actually used. He also explained why he believes more people are starting to look beyond conventional banking structures in search of greater control, transparency, and yield.

A major theme of the episode is Tan Gera’s concept of “becoming your own bank.” Rather than framing crypto as pure speculation, he presents DeFi as a practical alternative to leaving money idle in traditional accounts.

During the interview, Gera explains stablecoins, the role of decentralized exchanges, and why he believes many consumers accept low returns from banks without fully understanding the alternatives now available.

The conversation also explores what decentralized finance is actually trying to solve. Gera argues that DeFi reduces reliance on middlemen by replacing layers of financial intermediation with code-based systems operating on public ledgers. He uses plain-English examples to explain where DeFi yield comes from, why the model appeals to people seeking more direct participation in financial markets, and how the concept differs from the way most people think about crypto.

Visit IncomeInsider's website for the full interview and key takeaways.

For viewers who are curious but cautious, the episode addresses one of the biggest barriers in the space: execution. Gera says that many people are not uninterested in DeFi, but simply lack trustworthy education and step-by-step guidance.

He explains that Decentralized Masters was built around that need, with a focus on community, mentorship, and helping people move past the technical learning curve that often stops beginners before they get started.

The interview does not avoid the issue of scams and bad actors. Laliberte raises concerns that many people naturally associate crypto with fraud, hype, and risk, and Gera responds by sharing lessons from his own early mistakes and emphasizing the importance of due diligence.

The episode focuses on a broader macro view. Gera argues that the bigger story is not just crypto, but the tokenization of financial assets and the long-term transition toward a more digital financial system.

He points to a coming “inflection point” around 2030, where DeFi, AI, tokenization, and other technologies could increasingly overlap, reshape financial infrastructure, and create new opportunities for people who understand the shift early.

The full IncomeInsider interview with Tan Gera is available on YouTube:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dU6hI3A2JEY

“This conversation was made for people who are curious about this space but haven’t known where to start,” said host Sam Laliberte during the episode outro, inviting viewers to explore the full discussion and related resources through IncomeInsider.

The full episode is now available through IncomeInsider TV, with links to Decentralized Masters and additional resources included in the show notes and on IncomeInsider.org.

About IncomeInsider TV

IncomeInsider TV features interviews with experts, founders, and thought leaders discussing the trends shaping money, investing, retirement, and financial freedom. The show is hosted by Sam Laliberte and explores practical ideas for viewers seeking to better understand the forces affecting their financial future.

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