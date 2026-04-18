Montgomery County Council’s Public Safety Committee Unanimously Passes Amended Unmask ICE Act

MARYLAND, April 18 - For Immediate Release: Friday, April 17, 2026

From the Office of Councilmember Will Jawando

Bill 5-26, as amended, would prohibit federal, state and local law enforcement officers from wearing masks or facial coverings, with limited exceptions, and requires identification while on duty in Montgomery County

Today, the County Council’s Public Safety Committee unanimously passed the Unmask ICE Act (Bill 5-26), led by Councilmember Will Jawando (At-Large) and cosponsored by Councilmembers Kristin Mink (District 5), Kate Stewart (District 4), Shebra Evans (At-Large), Laurie-Anne Sayles (At-Large), and Evan Glass (At-Large).

The Unmask ICE Act would prohibit federal, state and local law enforcement officers from wearing masks or facial coverings while on duty in Montgomery County, with limited exceptions. The bill was amended to be consistent with and complementary to legislation that the state legislature recently passed on this topic, which is awaiting Gov. Wes Moore’s signature and which will be effective Oct. 1, 2026, including to incorporate an identification requirement, to create a complaint process for violations by allowing a law enforcement officer or a member of the public to report the alleged violation through an online portal, to sunset the County bill when the uniform policy required by the state legislation is implemented, and to expedite the bill.

“I am grateful to the Public Safety Committee for their thoughtful and productive consideration of the Unmask ICE Act, and thankful the full Council will soon have an opportunity to consider and vote on this bill. I am proud of Montgomery County for continuing to live our values in the midst of so much uncertainty, turmoil and violence as a result of this federal Administration’s policies,” Councilmember Jawando said.

“When residents see masked ICE agents terrorizing our community, they need to be clear that in Montgomery County, those agents are breaking our laws, and we will work to hold them accountable,” said Councilmember Mink. “The Unmask ICE Act will ensure that our residents do not have to wait months or years for the development of a statewide policy. I'm grateful to Councilmember Jawando for leading this effort, and to my colleagues on the Public Safety Committee for supporting it.”

“I’m proud of the work that took place by the Council’s Public Safety Committee on the Unmask ICE Act,” Council President Natali Fani-González said. “I believe this measure delivers the transparency our public safety systems urgently need. Requiring officers to be identifiable, with limited exceptions, strengthens accountability, reduces fear, and ensures residents can trust law enforcement and seek recourse if their rights are violated. As Council President, I am scheduling this legislation for full Council review and vote on April 28. Let’s continue moving forward together.”

“We strongly support the Unmask ICE Act and are pleased to see it advance from the Public Safety Committee with unanimous support,” said Suzanne Stimler of the TPSS Community Safety Network (CSN). “Masked, armed agents operating in our neighborhoods spread fear and undermine trust in public safety, and our county must take a stand. We thank Councilmember Jawando for his leadership and ask the Council to bring this bill to the full Council and pass it without delay.”

“Thank you to the cosponsors of this legislation, the Executive Branch, including our local law enforcement, and thank you to the many residents who have advocated for this bill,” Councilmember Jawando said.

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