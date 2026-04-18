Montgomery County Council Committee Meetings on April 20, 2026

MARYLAND, April 18 - For Immediate Release: Friday, April 17, 2026

Committees will review the Fiscal Year 2027 Operating Budget, County collective bargaining agreements and compensation and benefits for all agencies

The joint Education and Culture (EC) and Planning, Housing and Parks (PHP) Committee will meet on April 20, 2026, at 9:30 a.m. to review the Fiscal Year (FY) 2027 Operating Budget for the Historical Activities Non-Departmental Account (NDA).

The members of the EC Committee include Chair Will Jawando and Councilmembers Shebra Evans and Kristin Mink.

The members of the PHP Committee include Chair Andrew Friedson, Council President Natali Fani-González and Councilmember Jawando.

The Transportation and Environment (TE) Committee will meet at 9:30 a.m. to review the FY27 Operating Budget for the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), Climate Change Planning NDA, Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) Water Quality Protection Fund, FY27 Water Quality Protection Charge and Recycling and Resource Management FY27 Solid Waste Service Charges.

The members of the TE Committee include Chair Evan Glass, Council Vice President Marilyn Balcombe and Councilmember Kate Stewart.

The Government Operation and Fiscal Policy (GO) Committee will meet at 1:30 p.m. to review the FY27 Operating Budget for Compensation and Benefits for All Agencies and Collective Bargaining Agreements.

The members of the GO Committee include Chair Kate Stewart and Councilmembers Evans and Sidney Katz.

The Health and Human Services (HHS) Committee will meet at 1:30 p.m. to review the FY27 Operating Budget for the Office of Human Rights and the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) Aging and Disability Services, Behavioral Health and Crisis Services, and Social Services Office.

The members of the HHS Committee include Chair Laurie-Anne Sayles and Councilmembers Friedson and Dawn Luedtke.

More detail on each agenda item is provided below.

Historical Activities Non-Departmental Account (NDA)

Review: The joint EC and PHP Committee will review the $184,235 FY27 Operating Budget for the Historical Activities NDA, which represents a decrease of $44,287, or 19.4 percent, compared to the approved FY26 Operating Budget. The decrease is largely a result of the elimination of FY26 one-time funding for the County 250th Anniversary Project - The Black Resistance Oral History.

The Historical Activities NDA provides funding for the Historical Society to support the Society’s Education Program staff, educational and outreach programs for County residents, and maintain the Historical Society’s research library and museums.

Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) General Fund, Climate Change Planning Non-Departmental Account, and DEP Water Quality Protection Fund and Water Quality Protection Charge

Review: The TE Committee will review the $45.7 million recommended FY27 Operating Budget for the combined DEP General Fund and Water Quality Protection Fund, which represents an increase of $3.45 million, or seven percent, compared to the approved FY26 Operating Budget. For the Climate Change Planning NDA, the County Executive recommends $88,344 for FY27, which is level with the approved FY26 Operating Budget.

For the DEP General Fund, the County Executive recommends $9.76 million for FY27, which represents a decrease of $80,800, or less than one percent, from the FY26 Operating Budget. The decrease is largely due to a reduction in the Electric Leaf Blower Program Implementation expenditures which were previously approved in FY26 as part of the start-up of the program. An additional reduction of $84,377 is related to the shifting of a Senior Engineer position from the General Fund to the Water Quality Protection Fund.

For the Water Quality Protection Fund, the County Executive recommends $36 million for FY27, which represents a decrease of $3.4 million, or 8.6 percent, from the FY26 Operating Budget. The reduction is largely due to the reallocation of transportation personnel and operating expenses to the Storm Drains Capital Improvements Program (CIP).

For the Water Quality Protection Charge, the County Executive recommends an Equivalent Residential Unit (ERU) rate of $157.50, which represents an increase of $10.50, or 7.1 percent, from the approved FY26 rate of $147.

Department of Environmental Protection - Recycling and Resource Management and FY27 Solid Waste Service Charges

Review: The TE Committee will review the $198 million recommended FY27 Operating Budget for the Recycling and Resource Management Fund, which represents an increase of nearly $6 million, or 3.1 percent. This budget includes two self-supporting enterprise funds, the Solid Waste Collection Fund and Solid Waste Disposal Fund. The change is due to programmatic cost increases, with the largest being in recycling collection contracts, Oaks Landfill and Gude Landfill planning and monitoring, paper recycling equipment and operations, recycling center operations, the Residential Recycling Support Program and other contract increases.

The County Executive’s recommended FY27 Solid Waste Service Charges include a $14.33 increase for single-family residential, a $2.94 increase for multi-family residential and a $106.05 increase per 2,000 square feet of gross floor area for non-residential sectors. The recommendation includes an increase in the Transfer Station tipping fee for refuse in open top containers from $93 to $105 per ton. The tipping fee for concrete, dirt and rubble material would increase from $70 to $75 per ton.

Compensation and Benefits for All Agencies

Review: The GO Committee will review the combined $4.9 billion request from County-funded agencies for tax supported compensation and benefits costs, which represents an increase of 4.5 percent, from the approved FY26 Operating Budget. The four County funded agencies are the County government, Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS), Montgomery College and the Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission (M-NCPPC). This funding includes the net cost of all recommended FY27 pay adjustments and benefit cost increases, the annualized cost of FY26 compensation enhancements, the net increase in positions, lapse and turnover savings and changes in retirement, retiree health and active health costs.

Collective Bargaining Agreements

Review: The GO Committee will review a resolution to appropriate funds for each collective bargaining agreement for FY27. The Council must act on the resolution on or before May 1, 2026. The agreements before the Council for FY27 are with the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP), Montgomery County Lodge 35, Inc.; the Municipal and County Government Employees Organization (MCGEO), UFCW, Local 1994; and the Montgomery County Career Fire Fighters, Association of the International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF), Local 1664. A summary of the provisions in each agreement can be found in the Council staff report.

Office of Human Rights

Review: The HHS Committee will review the more than $2.1 million recommended FY27 Operating Budget for the Office of Human Rights, which represents a decrease of $28,394, or 1.3 percent, compared to the approved FY26 Operating Budget. The Office of Human Rights was established to help enforce human rights laws which protect employment, public accommodations, housing and commercial real estate. The office also provides training, public education programs and promotes the increased understanding and tolerance among diverse groups.

Department of Health and Human Services - Aging and Disability Services

Review: The HHS Committee will review the $78.86 million recommended FY27 Operating Budget for Aging and Disability Services within the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), which represents an increase of $193,477, or 0.25 percent, compared to the approved FY26 Operating Budget. The mission of this service area is to affirm the dignity and value of seniors, people with disabilities, and their families by offering a wide range of information, home and community-based support services, protections and opportunities that promote choice, independence and inclusion.

Department of Health and Human Services - Behavioral Health and Crisis Services

Review: The HHS Committee will review the $98.3 million recommended FY27 Operating Budget for the DHHS’ Behavioral Health and Crisis Services (BHCS), which represents an increase of more than $31.8 million, or 48 percent, compared to the approved FY26 Operating Budget. The increase is primarily due to the realignment of Children, Youth, and Family programs into BHCS, and operating budget impacts related to new mandates for BHCS’ Crisis Stabilization Center. This department is responsible for delivering the County’s behavioral health, crisis response and related support services, including newly realigned education support, therapeutic mentoring, Linkages to Learning and High School Wellness Center programs.

Department of Health and Human Services - Social Services Office

Review: The HHS Committee will review the $77.7 million recommended FY27 Operating Budget for the Social Services Office within DHHS, which represents a decrease of more than $2.4 million, or three percent, compared to the approved FY26 Operating Budget. The Executive’s recommendation includes $800,968 in programmatic and staffing additions, enhancements, or other cost increases. The Social Services Office promotes the well-being, safety and self-sufficiency of Montgomery County residents through equitable access to social support services. This office provides the provision of protection, prevention, intervention, treatment, support services and financial assistance for vulnerable children and families.

The Committee meeting schedule may change from time to time. View the current Council and Committee agendas, Council staff reports and additional information on items scheduled for Council review on the Council website.

Council and committee meetings are streamed live on the Council’s web page via YouTube and on Facebook Live and can be watched on County Cable Montgomery on Xfinity/RCN 6 HD 996/1056, Fios 30, and on the CCM live stream.